Dutch Nutrient Hydroponic Fertilizer Brand has a NEW Owner/Operator
Dutch Nutrient has a new operator. ‘All Grow Garden and Distribution’ of Markham Ontario has taken on all production and distribution rights.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great pride Dutch Nutrient Fertilizer brand announces a new operator and supplier for DN products. ‘All Grow Garden and Distribution’ of Markham Ontario has taken on all production and distribution rights. All Grow will continue to serve our customers the same quality and customer service they have come to trust for the last 36 years.
Dutch Nutrient has grown to serve the specialty hydroponic industry in the global market with high-quality fertilizers and bio stimulants. Taking over from Homegrown Hydroponics Inc, All Grow will continue to manufacture specialty nutrients in Canada, serving the North American market and beyond.
Serving the retail hobby hydroponics industry through wholesale sales to hydroponic stores as well as large agricultural hydroponic businesses, Dutch Nutrient has a solid reputation for exceptional products at better prices.
All Grow Garden and Distribution will take on Alex Rea, in a consulting role, the former operator to expand the brand in new markets and evolve the product offering. Ensuring a smooth transition, Alex will be available to customers to continue the same great customer service and dependability. 2023 is going to be an exciting year! Grow with us and join the Dutch Nutrient team— It’s the only way to GROW!
