KONA SUN Launches New Hawaiian Spreadable Coffee
We are thrilled to introduce this new spreadable coffee to the market,”KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KONA SUN, a Hawaii-based company, is excited to announce the launch of their new spreadable coffee, made with 100% Kona coffee beans. This unique product is perfect for coffee lovers looking for a new way to enjoy the rich, bold flavor of Kona coffee. Similar to Nutella, KONA SUN's spreadable coffee is a delicious spread that can be enjoyed on toast, waffles, pancakes, or even as a dip for fruit. The product is made with only the finest Kona coffee beans, carefully sourced from local farmers and roasted to perfection.
"We are thrilled to introduce this new spreadable coffee to the market," said Sadaka Furuta, Managing Director of KONA SUN. "As a company, we are committed to using only the best ingredients, and our Kona coffee beans are no exception. We believe that this new product will be a hit with coffee lovers everywhere."
KONA SUN's spreadable coffee is available for purchase online and at select retailers nationwide. The company plans to expand distribution in the coming months to make the product more widely available.
Kona Coffee History
Kona coffee is a type of coffee that is grown in the Kona district of Hawaii. The history of Kona coffee dates back to the early 19th century, when the first coffee plants were brought to the island by missionary Samuel Ruggles. In the following decades, coffee became an important crop for Hawaiian farmers, particularly in the Kona district. The region's unique combination of rich volcanic soil, ideal climate, and high elevation made it an ideal place for growing coffee.
Kona coffee quickly gained a reputation for its high quality and distinctive flavor. The beans are known for their smooth, rich taste, with notes of chocolate, nuts, and a slight acidity. In the early 20th century, Kona coffee faced challenges with disease and competition from other coffee-growing regions. However, the industry was revitalized in the 1970s with the introduction of new farming techniques and the formation of the Kona Coffee Council, an organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the Kona coffee brand.
For more information about KONA SUN and their new spreadable coffee, please visit their website at https://kona-sun.webnode.page
