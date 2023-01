2023 Commercial Real Estate, Red Awards Held at The James Nomad Hotel in New York City

Left to right: Jonathan Hageman, Gilda Perez-Alvarado, Bob Knakal Left to right: Michael Franco, Selman Yalcin, Jon Mechanic, Bruce Mosler

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The competition this year for the Commercial Real Estate Red Awards was robust as there were hundreds of nominations that came from a wide array of firms and market participants. Over two hundred guests were presented at the event representing all aspects of the New York City universe of commercial real estate.This annual celebration on January 12, 2023, hosted the most prominent names, organizations, and brands in the NYC real estate industry. As the industry’s signature networking event, it brings together top owners, brokers, and developers to connect, exchange insights, and celebrate the invaluable contributions we collectively make to the city.This year’s winners were:BOB KNAKALDevelopment Sites Sales Broker of the yearJLLFRANCIS GREENBURGERLifetime Achievement in Real Estate InvestmentTime EquitiesMICHAEL FRANCOREIT Executive of the yearVornado Realty TrustPETER PAPAMICHAELUp and Coming Developer of the YearVorea GroupBRUCE MOSLERLifetime Achievement in BrokerageCushman & WakefieldGILDA ALVARADOHotel Broker of the yearJLLJAMES WHELANTrade Organization of the yearREBNYDOUGLAS LARSONCommercial Appraiser of the yearNewmarkANDY ALBSTEINTransactional Attorney of the yearGoldberg WeprinDAVID SCHECHTMANInvestment Sales Broker of the yearMeridian CapitalGARY TROCKRetail Leasing Broker of the yearCBREJON MECHANICLifetime Leadership in Law PracticeFried FrankRUBEN IZGELOVEmerging Private Lender of the yearWe LendMICHAEL WALLACETax Saver of the yearWallace InvestmentsMICHAEL DEGENSTEINYoung Real Estate Professional of the yearKW CommercialDON GELESTINOCommercial Elevator Contractor of the yearChampion ElevatorALEX ALEXANDROVGeneral Contractor of the yearAtlas BuildersMARTY KRAVETTitle Professional of the YearRoyal AbstractJONATHAN HAGEMANRising Star Commercial BrokerJLLANDREW OLSENStudent Housing Developer of the yearHAWKINS WAY CAPITALDAVID HOCHFELDERAcquisitions Officer of the yearNaftali GroupDAVID MACALEESEReal Estate Tech Product of the yearSurgically Clean Air