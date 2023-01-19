2023 Commercial Real Estate, Red Awards Held at The James Nomad Hotel in New York City
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The competition this year for the Commercial Real Estate Red Awards was robust as there were hundreds of nominations that came from a wide array of firms and market participants. Over two hundred guests were presented at the event representing all aspects of the New York City universe of commercial real estate.
This annual celebration on January 12, 2023, hosted the most prominent names, organizations, and brands in the NYC real estate industry. As the industry’s signature networking event, it brings together top owners, brokers, and developers to connect, exchange insights, and celebrate the invaluable contributions we collectively make to the city.
This year’s winners were:
BOB KNAKAL
Development Sites Sales Broker of the year
JLL
FRANCIS GREENBURGER
Lifetime Achievement in Real Estate Investment
Time Equities
MICHAEL FRANCO
REIT Executive of the year
Vornado Realty Trust
PETER PAPAMICHAEL
Up and Coming Developer of the Year
Vorea Group
BRUCE MOSLER
Lifetime Achievement in Brokerage
Cushman & Wakefield
GILDA ALVARADO
Hotel Broker of the year
JLL
JAMES WHELAN
Trade Organization of the year
REBNY
DOUGLAS LARSON
Commercial Appraiser of the year
Newmark
ANDY ALBSTEIN
Transactional Attorney of the year
Goldberg Weprin
DAVID SCHECHTMAN
Investment Sales Broker of the year
Meridian Capital
GARY TROCK
Retail Leasing Broker of the year
CBRE
JON MECHANIC
Lifetime Leadership in Law Practice
Fried Frank
RUBEN IZGELOV
Emerging Private Lender of the year
We Lend
MICHAEL WALLACE
Tax Saver of the year
Wallace Investments
MICHAEL DEGENSTEIN
Young Real Estate Professional of the year
KW Commercial
DON GELESTINO
Commercial Elevator Contractor of the year
Champion Elevator
ALEX ALEXANDROV
General Contractor of the year
Atlas Builders
MARTY KRAVET
Title Professional of the Year
Royal Abstract
JONATHAN HAGEMAN
Rising Star Commercial Broker
JLL
ANDREW OLSEN
Student Housing Developer of the year
HAWKINS WAY CAPITAL
DAVID HOCHFELDER
Acquisitions Officer of the year
Naftali Group
DAVID MACALEESE
Real Estate Tech Product of the year
Surgically Clean Air
