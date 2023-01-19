Submit Release
2023 Commercial Real Estate, Red Awards Held at The James Nomad Hotel in New York City

Left to right: Jonathan Hageman, Gilda Perez-Alvarado, Bob Knakal

Left to right: Michael Franco, Selman Yalcin, Jon Mechanic, Bruce Mosler

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The competition this year for the Commercial Real Estate Red Awards was robust as there were hundreds of nominations that came from a wide array of firms and market participants. Over two hundred guests were presented at the event representing all aspects of the New York City universe of commercial real estate.

This annual celebration on January 12, 2023, hosted the most prominent names, organizations, and brands in the NYC real estate industry. As the industry’s signature networking event, it brings together top owners, brokers, and developers to connect, exchange insights, and celebrate the invaluable contributions we collectively make to the city.

This year’s winners were:

BOB KNAKAL
Development Sites Sales Broker of the year
JLL

FRANCIS GREENBURGER
Lifetime Achievement in Real Estate Investment
Time Equities

MICHAEL FRANCO
REIT Executive of the year
Vornado Realty Trust

PETER PAPAMICHAEL
Up and Coming Developer of the Year
Vorea Group

BRUCE MOSLER
Lifetime Achievement in Brokerage
Cushman & Wakefield

GILDA ALVARADO
Hotel Broker of the year
JLL

JAMES WHELAN
Trade Organization of the year
REBNY

DOUGLAS LARSON
Commercial Appraiser of the year
Newmark

ANDY ALBSTEIN
Transactional Attorney of the year
Goldberg Weprin

DAVID SCHECHTMAN
Investment Sales Broker of the year
Meridian Capital

GARY TROCK
Retail Leasing Broker of the year
CBRE

JON MECHANIC
Lifetime Leadership in Law Practice
Fried Frank

RUBEN IZGELOV
Emerging Private Lender of the year
We Lend

MICHAEL WALLACE
Tax Saver of the year
Wallace Investments

MICHAEL DEGENSTEIN
Young Real Estate Professional of the year
KW Commercial

DON GELESTINO
Commercial Elevator Contractor of the year
Champion Elevator

ALEX ALEXANDROV
General Contractor of the year
Atlas Builders

MARTY KRAVET
Title Professional of the Year
Royal Abstract

JONATHAN HAGEMAN
Rising Star Commercial Broker
JLL

ANDREW OLSEN
Student Housing Developer of the year
HAWKINS WAY CAPITAL

DAVID HOCHFELDER
Acquisitions Officer of the year
Naftali Group

DAVID MACALEESE
Real Estate Tech Product of the year
Surgically Clean Air

Alan J. Segan
A J Segan Consulting LLC
+1 917-886-9812
