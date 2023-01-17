“Actor and Basketball star Sheldon “Shel” Bailey” to star in the Season 2 Premiere of Bel-Air on Peacock”

Submit Release
Bailey will portray the intimidating 1 on 1 streetball champion of Venice Beach, “Big Dre.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor and streetball legend Sheldon Bailey to star in the Season 2 Premiere of Bel-Air on Feb 23rd on Peacock. Bailey will portray the intimidating 1 on 1 streetball champion of Venice Beach, “Big Dre.” Shel is no stranger to the camera or the court. A former college and pro- basketball player that has earned the legendary name “Juggernaut” from dominating the Venice Beach League and winning multiple championships including the Red Bull King of The Rock, The King of Underdogs, VBL championships, dunk contest and more. The former Lebron James’ body double has been combining his basketball and acting skills since his first national commercial which was Dwayne Wade’s first major shoe spot with Converse. Bailey can also be seen on reruns of Nickelodeon’s Game Shakers as the beloved “Ruthless,” Shameless,” “From Scratch” on Netflix, and the upcoming mini-series on FX, “The Sterling Affairs” where you will see him portraying the role of NBA star “DeAndre Jordan.”

“I was excited to be on the premiere of such a popular show. I ‘m a big fan of the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It is the #1 show on Peacock. It’s surreal because my character is basically a representation of my real life as an imposing streetball champion at Venice Beach. I have won several championships for prize money at Venice Beach.

About Sheldon Bailey
Actor, director, writer and producer, Sheldon Bailey was Born in May 26, 1983 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, USA. Sheldon "Shel" Bailey grew up in an army family between Germany, Texas, and North Carolina. He played professional basketball in China, Taiwan, and Ecuador. He got his start in the acting business by doing basketball commercials and body doubling for some for the game’s biggest starts like Lebron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Dwight Howard. In middle school Bailey discovered theater and drama class. He balanced his creative and athletic aspirations throughout high school perfecting his craft anywhere, he could, from school to church, eventually graduating with Thespian Honors. Bailey credits the art form in helping sharpen his stage presence and emotional connection with audiences.
