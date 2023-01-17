Submit Release
MDA Reminds Farmers Annual Implementation Reports Due March 1

Electronic Reporting Available 

ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 17, 2023)– The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) reminds farmers that the deadline to submit Annual Implementation Reports (AIRs) outlining nutrient applications made in calendar year 2022 is March 1, 2023. For those who want to save time and paper, an electronic reporting option is available through Maryland OneStop

Approximately 5,500 Maryland farmers are regulated by the department’s Nutrient Management Program. Farmers are required to follow nutrient management plans when fertilizing crops and managing animal manure and submit annual reports summarizing nutrient applications for the previous year. Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) operating under a permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment submit one combined Reporting Form and a manure analysis to Maryland’s Nutrient Management Program. 

Electronic filing of AIRs offers many advantages. Users report that it is faster, easier, and more accurate than paper reporting. Users will receive a delivery confirmation when the report is submitted and status updates as data is verified. To get started:

  1. Go to onestop.md.gov and register for an account. 
  2. Browse through the state agencies for the Department of Agriculture. 
  3. Follow the instructions to complete your report. 

For farmers who want to continue to submit paper reports, a mail-in option remains available this year. Paper forms were mailed to all regulated farmers in mid-January and are available for download on the department’s website. For more information, farmers should contact their regional nutrient management office

