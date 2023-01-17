RockDaisy welcomes TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH RUGBY to its growing roster of Rugby Football Clubs

Submit Release
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RockDaisy – the data analysis and visualization platform designed specifically for strength coaches, sport coaches, sport scientists and researchers – is proud to announce that the Tokyo Sungoliath rugby team has selected RockDaisy to be the official Athlete Management System (AMS) of their Player Performance and Strength and Conditioning departments.

The Sungoliath will use RockDaisy’s AMS to analyze game, practice, weight room, and performance testing data, to optimize athlete performance.

“We needed to make player data easily accessible at people’s fingertips and available from any device. No more searching through spreadsheets and emails. That’s exactly what RockDaisy has enabled us to do.”
Sean Yoshiura - Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, Tokyo Sungoliath

The RockDaisy AMS platform helps organizations ensure their athletes are ready to perform at their best. By consolidating often-siloed data, we enable organizations to make fully informed decisions that optimize results.

About RockDaisy LLC
RockDaisy is a New York based company and is proud to be the software provider of choice to a growing number of sports organizations throughout the NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA, and other elite sports leagues around the world. https://rockdaisy.com/ams/

Chris Tanck
RockDaisy LLC
info@rockdaisy.com
