Presenting The Incredible Talented Jon Moses

His vocal ability is second to none. I consider Jon Moses to be one of the finest vocalists this country has to offer”USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exceptional finalist from Andrew Lloyd Webber's ITV's "Superstar" searching for his leading man. Jon performed for millions of viewers on television and had the pleasure of working with Mel C, Amanda Holden, Jason Donovan, and Dawn French.
— PHA
Since the show, he has been in high demand, touring worldwide. Including London's O2 Arena. He even received the opportunity to perform as "Jesus" in "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the UK Gloucester Cathedral in 2014. He was spotted for the lead after he was seen on ITV's "Superstar."
His dynamic and powerful voice has taken him onto various leading roles in several national theatre tours and shows including previous pantomimes of "Sleeping Beauty," "Snow White," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Rapunzel".
He is the chosen presenter for the national "Pride Awards" due to his affable nature and stunning delivery of vocals. He is an inspiration to many young performers and has been a key judge for "Teenstar," "Open Mic UK," "Park Resorts," and "Bourne Leisure Owners Events."
Jon recorded his first EP, "Better Man" in 2013 where he went on to work with the internet sensation, Miranda Sings, at the "Leicester Square Theater West End."
His most recent notable performances have been with world-renowned American composer, Scott Alan, in London's O2 Arena alongside Tinchy Stryder.
Jon's recent album, "Journey," peaked at a whopping number 5 in the charts this year!!! Securing him a sell-out solo theatre tour all over the UK and Europe.
His performances move from the "Powerful" show stoppers to the "Tender" story telling within music, in a seamless, interactive, and memorable environment.
On a business level, Jon is a director of a successful performing arts school based in Leeds (StageDoor), and also helps run a company that helps vulnerable people throughout the UK (B-Vocal)
