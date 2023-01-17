Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,843 in the last 365 days.

Presenting The Incredible Talented Jon Moses

Book Jon Moses Today

Jon was thrilled to audition for Andrew Lloyd Webber on ITV's SuperStar

One of Jon's Incredible Panto Performances

Book Jon on Tour Today

His vocal ability is second to none. I consider Jon Moses to be one of the finest vocalists this country has to offer”
— PHA
USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exceptional finalist from Andrew Lloyd Webber's ITV's "Superstar" searching for his leading man. Jon performed for millions of viewers on television and had the pleasure of working with Mel C, Amanda Holden, Jason Donovan, and Dawn French.

Since the show, he has been in high demand, touring worldwide. Including London's O2 Arena. He even received the opportunity to perform as "Jesus" in "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the UK Gloucester Cathedral in 2014. He was spotted for the lead after he was seen on ITV's "Superstar."

His dynamic and powerful voice has taken him onto various leading roles in several national theatre tours and shows including previous pantomimes of "Sleeping Beauty," "Snow White," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Rapunzel".

He is the chosen presenter for the national "Pride Awards" due to his affable nature and stunning delivery of vocals. He is an inspiration to many young performers and has been a key judge for "Teenstar," "Open Mic UK," "Park Resorts," and "Bourne Leisure Owners Events."

Jon recorded his first EP, "Better Man" in 2013 where he went on to work with the internet sensation, Miranda Sings, at the "Leicester Square Theater West End."

His most recent notable performances have been with world-renowned American composer, Scott Alan, in London's O2 Arena alongside Tinchy Stryder.

Jon's recent album, "Journey," peaked at a whopping number 5 in the charts this year!!! Securing him a sell-out solo theatre tour all over the UK and Europe.

His performances move from the "Powerful" show stoppers to the "Tender" story telling within music, in a seamless, interactive, and memorable environment.

On a business level, Jon is a director of a successful performing arts school based in Leeds (StageDoor), and also helps run a company that helps vulnerable people throughout the UK (B-Vocal)

Sarah Pesto
Freelancer
swpesto@bellsouth.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

This is the Moment

You just read:

Presenting The Incredible Talented Jon Moses

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.