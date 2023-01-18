ADR Notable and CalendarHero Partner to Solve Group Scheduling for Dispute Resolution Professionals
Software eliminates the scheduling back-and-forth between multiple parties, saving administrative time, effort and frustration.COLUMBUS, OH, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADR Notable, the leading case and practice management platform for dispute resolution professionals, is delighted to announce our partnership with CalendarHero, which provides the industry’s best software for scheduling small and large groups and meetings. Together, we have developed ADR Notable + CalendarHero, a powerful case and practice management and scheduling tool specifically designed for dispute resolution professionals.
By integrating CalendarHero, ADR Notable now makes booking multi-party sessions easier and more efficient than ever before. And it has all of the additional functionalities found in other scheduling solutions.
“Practitioners told us that scheduling multiple parties at a common time slot was a nightmare, taking too much time and repeated messages,” Gary Doernhoefer, founder of ADR Notable said. “We searched and found a solution - CalendarHero - well-designed software that is the perfect digital assistant. Integrated with ADR Notable, the software does the work to find and book a time that all of the parties are available in just a few clicks of the mouse. It works with most common calendar applications, integrates with Zoom and also has the features other scheduling solutions provide as well.”
Jo Stanley, an early adopter of the ADR Notable-CalendarHero integrated software said, “I was intrigued to learn ADR Notable would be partnering with CalendarHero for a scheduling functionality. In my practice, I often seem to spend more time herding participants and chasing availability than I do in the actual mediations. So this functionality is a game changer. Previous apps that I’ve tried for scheduling have been cumbersome and unreliable but having used CH for almost a week now, I can say it’s FANTASTIC and so easy to set up and use. And the ADR Notable client service is unparalleled. THANK YOU!”
This powerful scheduling software is included at no additional cost to all annual and enterprise ADR Notable subscribers. With an annual subscription, users will also enjoy the built-in discount and save on their current scheduling app costs.
“The CalendarHero product team has created the most powerful meeting scheduler for professionals”, said Roy Pereira, GM of the Foundational Products business unit at Vendasta, “We are excited to support ADR Notable’s integration of CalendarHero’s extensive APIs”
About ADR Notable
ADR Notable is a SAAS technology platform designed specifically to support the dispute resolution practitioner while they use the uniquely human skills their job requires. The platform is intuitive and adaptable, providing tools to help at every stage of the dispute resolution process from intake to billing and file management. With CRM features for managing the business of dispute resolution, the ADR Notable platform is the perfect single solution for individual case management and full firm administration, all in one tool purpose-built for dispute resolution. For more information, visit adrnotable.com/scheduling or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook through the links below.
About CalendarHero
CalendarHero provides powerful meeting scheduling software that helps businesses automate their entire meeting workflow. The built-in Artificial Intelligence makes booking complex meetings easier than ever. CalendarHero offers attendee insights, so users can be most prepared with data and meeting briefings that include attendee details from their ATS or CRM. With over 60 available integrations, CalendarHero allows users to add scheduling automation to the tools they love and use daily. CalendarHero was acquired by Vendasta in 2021 and continues to offer its product as a Vendasta company. Visit calenderhero.com to learn more.
