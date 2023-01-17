DEVANA SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES NEW PRODUCT FOR CLINICAL RESEARCH ORGANIZATIONS
Announcing LYNK UP, a new clinical trial software solution.CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devana Solutions, LLC has introduced LYNK UP, a new clinical trial software designed for single and emerging research sites. This new product provides research site operations with powerful data visualization and pipeline management capabilities, improving efficiencies, and empowering them to win more trials.
Devana Solutions is a category-defining clinical trial software company known for providing best-in-class reporting, data visualizations, and dashboards, empowering users with efficient tools for managing opportunities, study startup, trials, documents, tasks, and contacts. Designed specifically for emerging research organizations, LYNK UP is scaled appropriately and offers practical, easy-to-use features. The new software provides transparency into trial status, outstanding tasks, patient enrollment goals, and performance expectations organization-wide.
“Given the consolidation of research sites into networks that’s been gathering steam, it’s easy to forget that the single, stand-alone research site or sites embedded in a physician practice group make up most of the estimated 10,000 U.S. investigative sites,” said Barry Lake, Devana’s CEO and Co-Founder. “We have not forgotten these emerging research sites and LYNK UP allows them to save time, increase staff productivity, and grow their research volume with a similar category-defining pipeline management, trial startup automation, and metrics capture and analysis technology that is powering the major Site Networks and Integrated Research Organizations.”
LYNK UP offers a user-friendly and secure solution, enabling site organizations to optimize their clinical trial process, manage their pipeline, and accelerate study startup workflows through intelligent automation. Tracking, sharing, and analyzing performance data in real-time across all trials enables users to make more informed decisions and increase the likelihood of successful clinical trial outcomes. LYNK UP also makes it easy to generate meaningful reporting and metrics for sponsors and CROs, helping organizations win more trial opportunities.
A one-stop shop for study startup workflow automation and trial monitoring, LYNK UP is designed for clinical trial professionals who wish to transform, streamline, and enhance their operations and capabilities.
About Devana Solutions
Devana Solutions is an innovative cloud-based clinical trial software company that supports real-time collaboration between central research operations professionals and decentralized clinicians serving patients in diverse communities. Their platform bridges the technology access and data divide by seamlessly and securely connecting decentralized researchers to other mission-critical clinical trial systems. Learn more at www.devanasolutions.com.
