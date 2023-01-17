Solo Travel on the Rise: Google Search for “Solo Travel” Hits All-Time High
9 Out of 10 Solo Travelers Prefer to Take Tours All or Some of the TimeTORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent survey conducted by Solo Traveler, the preeminent publication for those who travel alone, and supported by Overseas Adventure Travel, the leader in solo-friendly tours, interest in solo travel is on the rise. “After steady growth through 2018 and 2019 and a massive dip during the pandemic, the search for ‘solo travel’ on Google surged in 2022 to an all-time high,” shares Janice Waugh, publisher, Solo Traveler. She added that, “From the indicators that I’ve seen generally, and in speaking with those in the travel community, I expect this trend will continue to grow at a significant pace through 2023.”
The 10th annual Solo Traveler Reader Survey, which received 1,560 respondents, revealed that guided tours are a priority for many of those planning to travel solo in 2023. In fact, 90% of survey respondents indicated that they prefer to take tours some, if not all of the time.
“We are thrilled to see that so many solo travelers are choosing guided tours for their next solo adventure,” said Overseas Adventure Travel CEO Brian Fitzgerald. “Our solo-friendly tours provide the perfect balance of independence and support, giving travelers the chance to explore new destinations and make lasting memories without having to worry about the details.”
Why Solo Travelers Choose Guided Tours
Survey respondents provided these reasons for preferring a tour. They could choose more than one response.
63% - I can travel to destinations I wouldn’t be confident going by myself.
56% - I can relax and let the tour manager handle all the details at my destination.
47% - I don't have to do the planning.
40% - No worries about language barriers.
40% - There are some adventures I can only get on an organized trip.
35% - I feel safer on an organized tour.
27% - Value for my money.
Where Solo Travelers Will Go in 2023 and What They Will Spend
In terms of destination, Europe was the top choice for 30% of respondents, followed by people who wanted to go everywhere with Australia/New Zealand coming in second at 8% and Central America third at 5%.
As for spending, 36% say they spend $1,000 - $2,000 on a week excluding airfare and 27% say they spend $2,000 -$3,000 on a week of travel excluding airfare.
The Solo Traveler Readers Survey generates information that is different from most data on solo travel. “We are able to reach and get information from people who actually travel alone”, says Waugh. “Most other studies are inferring the behavior of solo travelers from a general travel population.
About Solo Traveler
Founded in 2009, Solo Traveler is a website and online community with a mission to inspire, inform, and advocate for those who travel alone. With over a quarter million active members in the Solo Travel Society on Facebook, Solo Traveler serves a large, diverse, and engaged community of solo travelers around the world. New content is published twice a week and weekly newsletters provide over 55,000 subscribers with additional content, including 100+ solo travel tours and cruises with no or low single supplements from a wide array of providers. SoloTravelerWorld.com
About Overseas Adventure Travel
Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $250 million since 1981. OATTravel.com
