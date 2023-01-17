George T. Dynes 1929-2023

George Talmadge Dynes, 93, Dickinson, died unexpectedly on Monday, January 9, 2023 at CHI St. Alexius Dickinson. George’s Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the First Congregational Church-United Church of Christ, Dickinson with Pastor Janel Kolar officiating. Inurnment will take place at Dickinson Cemetery. Visitation will be on hour prior to the service.

George was born November 4, 1929 in Fargo to Roy C. and Louise (Poland) Dynes. George followed siblings Charles, Robert and Alice. Roy C. Dynes died when George was a toddler. The family moved to Dickinson where his mother’s uncle, George Senour, provided a home. Young George graduated from Dickinson High School in 1947 and Dickinson State College in 1951. During these years he worked at the move theater, delivered telegrams, worked on a road survey crew near Medora and was a ranger at the North and South units of Theodore Roosevelt Park. Following his graduation from college in 1951, George served in the U.S. Army until 1953.

While attending Dickinson State, George was smitten with Myrtle Erikson. The two married in 1953, shortly before George entered law school at the University of North Dakota. After graduating from law school in 1956, George began work with a Dickinson law firm. He was elected State’s Attorney in 1959, serving until 1963. He had a solo law practice before joining with Howard Freed and Harry Malloy. While representing the Dickinson School District, George argued before the United States Supreme Court. George served on the Dickinson School Board, was an active member of the First Congregational Church-United Church of Christ and supported Dickinson State University in many of its activities. He truly enjoyed practicing law and serving the community he loved. He retired in 1993. He and Myrtle then spent winters in Tucson, AZ and George volunteered at Theodore Roosevelt Park during the summers.

Together, George and Myrtle raised five children, instilling a love of learning, travel and history in all of them. The family looked forward to long summer camping trips in the pop-up trailer. During retirement, George and Myrtle continued to travel (without the pop-up trailer), visiting Australia, New Zealand, Alaska and the Maritime Provinces. After Myrtle’s death in 2010, George reconnected with former neighborhood, high school and college friends, including his special friend, Adell Hanson. Though walking became more difficult for him, George kept up with his coffee meetings at Walmart Subway and other places around town. George was an avid reader of history and kept up on current events. He never stopped making new friends. George was well loved and will be deeply missed.

George was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Myrtle; his parents, brother and sister. He is survived by his five children: LuAnne (Rob) Engh, Laurel, MT, John (Heidi Luedtke), Mandan, Julie (Bob) King, St. Paul, MN, Jane, Fargo, and David (Wendy), Fargo; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Griswold, Allison (Kevin) Burchatz, Michael Engh, Michelle Dynes, Lindsey Dynes (Stefan Rahimi), Kristine (Ryan) Shaeffer, Sarah (Brendan) Kearin, Jessie King (Eric Bundy), Robbie King (Emily Bail), Keaton Dynes, and Dawson Dynes; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Home Link: https://ladburyfuneralservice.com/obituary/george-t-dynes/