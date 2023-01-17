Sol Systems Acquires 190 MW Texas Solar Project from ABEI Energy

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Washington, D.C.-based Sol Systems, LLC announced the acquisition of a 190-megawatt (MW) solar development project in Uvalde County, TX from Madrid-based ABEI Energy. Sol Systems acquired the project as part of its expanding Infrastructure + Impact business. ABEI Energy will continue to support Sol Systems during pre-construction development.

“This acquisition builds on Sol Systems’ growing footprint in Texas and is part of a strategic effort to grow our national infrastructure platform,” said Mak Nagle, Chief Development Officer at Sol Systems. “We are excited to expand access to clean energy and to create new opportunities through the lifetime of the project.”

Sol Systems will construct, own, and operate the project, which will generate enough clean electricity to power over 100,000 homes annually. The project will bring millions of dollars in clean energy investment to the local community, create job opportunities, and drive economic growth in the county and the surrounding area.

“This is an important accomplishment towards ABEI’s long-term corporate strategy, enabling us to consolidate our position in the US market,” Elvira Gutiérrez-Marcet, ABEI’s Head of M&A. “Having worked closely with the county on this project since 2019, it is a great pleasure to see the project is close to starting construction and we are excited for the positive impact it will bring to the local community. Moving forward, ABEI remains committed to developing renewable energy projects in North America and Europe.”

###

About Sol Systems

Founded in 2008, Sol Systems is a leading national solar energy firm with a reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. To date, Sol has developed or financed over 1.4 GW of solar projects valued at more than $1 billion for Fortune 100 companies, local governments, utilities, universities, and schools and serves over 20,000 customers across the US. The company is actively developing over 1.1 GW of new solar projects across the US. Sol Systems works with its team, partners, and clients to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com.

About ABEI Energy & Infrastructure

ABEI Energy is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) that integrates the management of electricity generation projects from renewable sources through photovoltaic, solar thermal, wind and hydrogen technologies, with over 15 GW under development worldwide. ABEI controls each part of the project, starting with development, obtaining financing, carrying out the most appropriate engineering for construction, and closing the process with the management and maintenance of the assets. For additional information, please visit https://abeienergy.es/en/.

Jacqueline Mayan Sol Systems (202) 349-2085 jacqueline.mayan@solsystems.com Iván Barahona León ABEI Energy & Infrastructure (+34) 655 37 79 23 ivanbarahona@abeienergy.com