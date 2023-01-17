Submit Release
Fast Growing Holidays Souls is travel agency located in Delhi and Deals in Domestic and International Tour Packages

Holidays Souls A travel agency which provide good deals for indian holidays - Says Mr. Ramkirshna Iyer

DELHI, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday Souls, one of Delhi leading tour operators announced two exclusive land experiences to Sikkim and Darjeeling, a historical land located in northeast region of India steeped in the beauty of the natural world alongside dramatic splendor of human creations.

Taking the travelers on a journey through time, Holiday Souls’ North East experiences, ‘Breathtaking Gangtok and Darjeeling brings the traveler to a land with an untold story; preserved by time combined with breathtaking jewel of cultural history. These itineraries provide travelers the opportunity to discover Sikkim landscape, unique, ancient legends and modern art installations. And they are ideal on their own or in addition to programs visiting Sikkim, Gangtok and Darjeeling other Destinations.

“Sikkim offers a huge array of contrasts for travelers. It provides a unique opportunity to feel like, to be a true explorer! Our tours are curated to go beyond the traditional – think floating above ancient landscapes in a Paragliding, Gandola ride, Toy Train, “To explore different places and ways of life in an authentic way is an essential element of travel and our tours to Sikkim are perfect for the intrepid and curious traveler.”

For more information visit https://www.holidaysouls.com or mail us support@holidaysouls.com

About Holiday Souls

Holiday Souls®, is a Delhi based leading travel service company established in 2015. We are the most trusted travel company for almost four decades. Urged by a strong motto for “Helping people travel better, travel smart, delight when you’re on the move.”
We have been offering travel solutions to meet our customer needs especially for their Holiday, Train, Flight and Bus ticket on all India basis. What began as a modest venture, has now grown into a formidable force in Delhi travel industry. Today Holiday Souls® provide a full range of inbound and outbound travels services, worldwide air ticketing, worldwide hotel reservations & surface transportation and other travel related services.

Rakesh Mehra
Holiday Souls
email us here

You just read:

