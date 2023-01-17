Celebrate Black History Month with an interactive exhibit for Decoteau J. Irby’s children’s book, "Magical Black Tears"
The exhibition teaches children ages four to twelve about direct action as a vehicle for creating a more just society for Black people.
Through going on that journey, they discover the real magic of what happens when people go to the streets to protest injustice.”MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Feb. 1 to 28, 2023, an interactive exhibit based on the children’s picture book "Magical Black Tears: A Protest Story" by Decoteau J. Irby will open at Create Gallery at Milwaukee Area Technical College. In the pilot exhibition, caregivers and children can read, write, create, pretend-play, and problem-solve in a fun setting that teaches how everyday people take direct action to create a world free from racism.
The book “Magical Black Tears” is about a girl named Maya who has questions about unusual events happening in her neighborhood. Her curiosity leads her on an eventful journey to find answers. Ultimately, Maya and her brother Kyle discover the magical power of everyday people taking direct action to make the world a better place.
“Through going on that journey, they discover the real magic of what happens when people go to the streets to protest injustice,” Irby says. “Creating an exhibition space that is fully dedicated to exploring the questions that children have about racial justice is a next level challenge. It’s an exciting new creative direction for me and I’m just getting started.” The exhibition has been over a year in the making.
The book celebrates the resilience of Black communities and families. It also acknowledges the role Black children’s imaginations can play in challenging racism and injustice. The exhibition provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for caregivers and educators to nurture their children’s imaginations.
The Magical Black Tears Experience Exhibition pilot was developed by Derute Consulting Cooperative in collaboration with the Black Child Development Institute of Milwaukee, the Milwaukee County Office of Equity, The City of Milwaukee Office of Early Childhood Initiatives, and Embrace Improve Empower LLC. The exhibition pilot was made possible because of the generous sponsorship of Milwaukee Area Technical College and the Milwaukee County Office of Equity.
Learn about sponsorship opportunities, purchase the book, and register to visit the exhibition at https://MagicalBlackTearsExhibition.eventbrite.com. Join Dr. Irby for an evening of conversation, music, and all things "Magical Black Tears" during a special meet the author event at
https://MBTExperienceEveWithDIrby.eventbrite.com.
