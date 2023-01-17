Takeda Recognized as a Top Employer in Canada in 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Top Employers Institute has named Takeda Canada Inc. ("Takeda") a top employer in Canada for 2023. The distinction is recognized by the Top Employers Institute that certifies organizations who are focused on putting their people first through their exceptional HR policies.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

"Being recognized as a top employer is an incredible source of pride for Takeda because it reinforces our commitment to creating an environment where employees can thrive, continuously learn, be challenged and feel comfortable bringing their true self to work every day," said Rute Fernandes, General Manager, Takeda. "Realizing our purpose to bring better health and a brighter future for Canadian patients wouldn't be possible without creating an environment where our colleagues know they are valued and supported."

Takeda is one of only 15 companies to achieve global certification for 2023. The program has certified and recognized 2,053 Top Employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents. The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says, "Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year's group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023."

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognized as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 2,053 organizations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9.5 million employees globally. Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ((TAK), a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit: takeda.com/en-ca

SOURCE Takeda Canada Inc.