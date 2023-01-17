Modelit launches Bolt, fast-hiring platform for Salesforce talent

Modelit presents a quick and easy way for businesses to acquire certified Salesforce experts.

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2012, Modelit has worked to empower organizations and individuals with Salesforce and technology.

Since the process for obtaining quality Salesforce professionals can be time consuming and costly, the Modelit team developed a new platform for seamless staff augmentation services. From Jan. 17, 2023, the Bolt platform will offer businesses an alternative method for acquiring talent when they need it.

Through Bolt, companies can confide in Modelit to take care of the vetting and onboarding of Salesforce experts for nearshore outsourcing. The service supplies businesses with professionals skilled in Customer 360, Experience Cloud, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and beyond. Bolt provides clients with a hassle-free way to scale up their teams with carefully selected experts.

According to Matt Pope, Director of Engineering, Fair Trade USA: "Modelit has provided an ability to scale and adapt quickly, as the technology roadmap needed to meet our needs has evolved to reflect our internal vision as an organization."

Why Modelit Bolt?

With Modelit, companies are safe in the hands of a top-notch team led by experienced Salesforce alumni. Modelit is both an Official Consulting Partner and Product Development Outsourcer, proud to display high ratings and a collection of certifications on AppExchange.

Conveniently overlapping time zones provide quick and simple methods of communication, giving them that nearshore advantage. Not to mention, high quality services are offered at unbeatable nearshore rates.

To choose Bolt is to look beyond employee benefits, back-office functions, and the like. Clients enjoy a larger talent pool, faster hiring and onboarding processes, and reliable support — all managed by the Modelit team.

How It Works

With Bolt, potential clients can:

Review a list of available skillsets.

of available skillsets. Use the form to notify Modelit of their specific needs.

to notify Modelit of their specific needs. Schedule a free consultation with a Modelit representative to further discuss the project parameters.

Modelit CEO Danny Teng says: "We envision that our Bolt service can assist businesses needing to hire Salesforce talent or build a Salesforce team fast. Traditional hiring requires that businesses go through a lengthy process of searching, interviewing, hiring, onboarding, and retaining talent. The Bolt service allows businesses to quickly inform us of their Salesforce needs. We then assemble the team while our customers get to focus on building their businesses."

Looking to hire fast with Modelit Bolt?

Visit the new platform here.

About Modelit

Modelit is a highly rated Salesforce partner built by certified and experienced experts offering services in custom development, CRM configurations, and AppExchange app development. The company has offices in the U.S. and Latin America, operating within similar time zones as its customers and collaborating in real-time. Modelit is dedicated to helping clients maximize their Salesforce investments by providing an aligned customer experience, faster time-to-market, and lower total cost of engagement.

