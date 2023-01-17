PAC Storage New Gen 3 Data Storage Offers High Performance Yield and Smart Features

Product Line Enables Data Center Environments to Share and Store Business-Critical Applications

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, CA, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Storage (PAC), a premier developer and manufacturer of data storage solutions, has released its third generation PS Line of unified storage solutions. This latest edition dramatically accelerates system performance with up to a 50% increase in performance throughput, making the PS Line even better suited for a wide range of industries and applications including database, VDI, media & entertainment (M&E), PACS, virtualization, and file sharing, as well as general enterprise IT and backup.

"Our new Gen 3 PS Line will streamline the storage decision-making process,” said PAC CEO Rick Crane. “It’s an effective and smart storage solution yielding an extremely high return for the price.”

Equipped with the latest Intel® Xeon® D processors and rated at 16Gb/s read and 12GB/s write throughput, both the Gen 3 PS and PAC NVMe Gen 4 systems are designed to master demanding read/write applications. The product line offers seven unique form factors, including a new 40 Bay and two new hybrid HDD + NVMe 40 Bay and 60 Bay systems, while the PS3000 series arrives standard with 25GbE connectivity for high-throughput performance.

From 1 to 100Gb Ethernet and FC options, PAC Storage has also expanded its connectivity options, enabling clients to configure systems with multiple features. Additional enhancements include the latest data software release and GUI upgrades like single namespace, BTFS and XFS protocols, as well as data protection mechanisms.

The new product line arrives on the heels of PAC Storage NVMe Gen 4 systems which provide 100GbE connectivity, PCIe Gen 4, and up to 1.1 M IOPS. These systems’ extensive throughput is tailored to M&E and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

An affiliate of BOXX Technologies, PAC Storage will showcase their solutions alongside BOXX on April 16-19 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, NV.

“In the storage market, there’s constant buzz surrounding the latest and greatest technologies,” says Crane. “But PAC finds it imperative to focus on bringing the technologies and configurations that customers need and want now, while future-proofing with flexible options to keep them viable for their environment over the next five to ten years."

About PAC Storage

PAC Storage is an enterprise data storage hardware solution. Since 2005, PAC SAN solutions have been data center cornerstones nationwide for primary, secondary, backup, and disaster recovery. In 2017, PAC introduced PS storage solutions which offer SAN and NAS, and include cloud gateway options. Offering the best price point in the industry, PAC feature-rich solutions are renowned for no single point of failure and scalability to petabytes of on-premise storage. Learn more at www.pacstorage.com.

John Vondrak PAC Storage 5128523326 jvondrak@boxx.com