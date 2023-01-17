Andersen Integrated Mitigates Oil Well Dangers, Delivering Environmental Justice to Diverse Los Angeles Community
Department of Conservation hires environmental engineering experts to clean up oil well endangering safety of children and familiesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Engineering and Consulting firm Andersen Integrated Services is pleased to announce it has completed an oil well depressurization project in the heart of Los Angeles.
The site often referred to as the St. James AllenCo Oil Production Facility allegedly was not being actively maintained for operations or safety for several years. Due to wellhead pressure building up over several years, the smell of gas reported by residents and the risk of explosions were a major concern for surrounding residents. The neighborhood is a historically disadvantaged area.
The State of California’s Department of Conservation (CalGEM), serving as the regulatory oversight agency, hired Andersen’s services to depressurize all of the 21 on-site wells. Andersen successfully depressurized all 21 wells, while removing over 20,000 gallons of contaminated liquid and safely disposing of it at a recycling facility. As part of the depressurization process, Andersen Environmental used a proprietary thermal oxidizer to protect the surrounding neighbors by capturing any released gases and neutralizing them so they can be safely vented to the atmosphere. All emissions were performed under the regulatory oversight of the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD).
“We are happy that the community surrounding the St. James project site can finally breathe a sigh of relief, now that this project has been successfully completed and at least some environmental justice has been served.” said the President of Andersen Integrated, Dennis Ironi.
Andersen Integrated Services is a full-service environmental engineering and consulting firm specializing in testing, remediation and consulting of environmental issues. Andersen Integrated provides its services to commercial, residential, institutional and government clients.
Andersen is available to provide a full range of support for oil well abandonment, depressurization and contaminated soil remediation services.
