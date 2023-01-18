Codiant To Participate in Biggest Tech Event “LEAP 2023” in Saudi Arabia
Codiant will be participating in LEAP 2023 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Companies looking to empower their businesses digitally can meet tech leaders from Codiant.
We’re thrilled to help enterprises with our product engineering capabilities at LEAP 2023, Saudi Arabia. We invite you to meet us & discuss how we can help you build a future-ready organization.”IL, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Codiant, A Yash Technologies Company, an industry-leading Mobile App and Web Product Development Company, will be participating in the LEAP, Saudi’s largest-ever tech conference to be held in February. The 4-day event will be held between 6-9 February 2023 at Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia.
— Vikrant Jain
The tech event is expected to draw more than 10,000 tech innovators, 500+ expert speakers, and investors from across the globe. The conference will bring together the most influential minds in technology to help you gain a deeper understanding of how technology can accelerate your business growth.
The event will provide an opportunity for leading thinkers and doers to come together and discuss their visions for the future of technology and gauge its impact on business and society at large.
Codiant’s participation in the conference will help it represent itself as the best-in-class with the comprehensive, result-driven app and web development services powered by advanced technologies. Enterprises, companies, start-ups, and entrepreneurs looking to be resilient, agile, and future-ready are invited to meet their change makers and expert leaders with winning mindsets and ideas.
“Codiant has always been at the forefront in helping organizations address complex business challenges and mitigate technology bottlenecks. Our mettle in developing futuristic enterprise solutions across domains like Healthcare, E-Commerce, On-Demand, ERP, CRM, eLearning, Fintech & Real-Estate, and Transport and Automation will help companies drive new growth and generate new strategic possibilities.”, said Vikrant Jain, CEO of Codiant.
If you are planning to attend the LEAP 2023 event, going to happen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and look forward to digitally powering your business processes and experiencing innovation across all your business touchpoints, then do meet Codiant and start a conversation with their technology experts.
To send your business inquiries or to schedule a meeting, or to just know about their service offerings visit at https://www.codiant.com/leap-conference or mail at info@codiant.com.
About Codiant
CODIANT, a YASH technologies company, is engaged in technology, strategy, and next generation services in the field of Enterprise Mobility, Custom Web Product Development, UI/UX Development, and Application Maintenance Services across various platforms.
As a key player in the technology industry, the company keeps an edge by proactively developing business solutions for its clients’ enterprises belonging to industries like Healthcare, eCommerce, On-demand Delivery, Transport & Logistics, Real Estate, and more.
