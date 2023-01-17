LiveMetric & Solve.Care Announce Partnership to Enhance Data Security of Blood Pressure Monitoring Using Blockchain
Partnership allows users to seamlessly share real-time measurements of continuous blood pressure readings to improve care of hypertension and CVDsDENVER, COLORADO, THE US, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care, the healthcare platform company that leverages blockchain to deliver better care, and LiveMetric, creator of the first continuous, noninvasive, wrist-worn blood pressure monitor, today announced a collaboration to integrate LiveMetric’s LiveOne wrist-band onto the Solve.Care platform.
LiveOne is a wrist-worn, cuff-free blood pressure monitor that provides real time measurements to improve the care and treatment of people with hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Care.Platform is a decentralized blockchain platform where interoperable Web3 healthcare networks are created and deployed, creating an entire healthcare ecosystem.
The integration will allow users of the LiveOne device to store their healthcare data in decentralized nodes secured by the blockchain, ensuring its security while retaining full ownership and control. They can provide consent to share that data with physicians that can help with the early diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease.
Solve.Care CEO Pradeep Goel said, “Blockchain technology provides many benefits for healthcare use. With users in control of their own data, not only will they be able to have better control over their healthcare journey, but they can even choose to monetize their data. The type of data the LiveOne wrist-band collects would be invaluable to Population Health Management and Cardiovascular Disease Management initiatives that would save healthcare costs in the long run.
LiveMetric President Kelly Benning commented, “The clinically validated LiveOne wearable band, which recently received FDA clearance for using nano-sensor technology to monitor blood pressure with accuracy highly correlated to the arterial line gives peace of mind to users of its safety and accuracy. The integration of blockchain technology will give additional comfort to our users that their data is safe and secure.”
Integration is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023. Upon completion, a pilot project is planned before launching commercially, targeting the US remote patient monitoring market. The US Remote Patient Monitoring Market size is estimated to be at USD 6,727.08 million, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 13.26% to reach USD 12,147.51 million by 2027.
