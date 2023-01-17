Submit Release
Bridge Therapeutics Predicts Better Management of Opioid Use Disorder through the MAT Act

Further Advances in Sight, Especially for Rural and Minority Communities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NBridge Therapeutics, a late-stage development company, today said that the MAT Act removes the outdated registration requirements on buprenorphine, making it possible for providers nationwide to prescribe it as they would any other controlled medication. Buprenorphine is a partial agonist or partial-acting opioid that treats addiction and chronic pain more safely than full-agonist opioids like morphine, oxycodone and fentanyl. Bridge is at Phase 3 FDA clinical studies for BT 219, which combines buprenorphine and naloxone for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Greg Sullivan, Chairman & Chief Science Officer said: “of the one hundred eight thousand Americans who died from drug overdose last year, 80% abused opioids. Now that health care providers can prescribe buprenorphine as they would any other controlled drug, the MAT Act should normalize the critical role that this drug plays in treating Opioid Use Disorder. Buprenorphine is a safer drug than Methadone for OUD and our rapid delivery method should be preferred to Suboxone® and generic films and tablets.”

Tim Peara, Bridge’s President, joined Dr. Sullivan in saying: “the MAT Act should expand the management of opioid addiction across all patient populations and hence grow the market for buprenorphine especially in rural areas and communities of color which historically have had difficulty accessing buprenorphine.”

About Buprenorphine:
Buprenorphine is a partial-agonist or partial-acting opioid which can be used to treat opioid addiction and moderate-to-severe pain. The Centre of Disease Control (CDC) recognized buprenorphine’s safety versus full agonist opioids like morphine, oxycodone and fentanyl by removing it from its overdose risk monitoring list in August 2016. The US Health & Human Services Department recommended the application, insurance coverage and study of buprenorphine for chronic pain in its May, 2019 Pain Management Best Practices Inter-Agency Task Force Report.

About the Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment (MAT) Act.
Named after Medication Assisted Treatment to end opioid addiction, this bill removes the regulatory barrier that physicians faced when prescribing buprenorphine. The Act will help normalize the critical role that buprenorphine plays in MAT by directing the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to conduct a national awareness campaign that encourages health care providers to incorporate MAT into their practices. The MAT Act was passed with broad, bipartisan support as part of the end-of-year appropriations bill on December 29, 2022.

About Bridge Therapeutics Inc
Bridge Therapeutics, Inc (Addiction & Pain Therapies | Bridge Therapeutics) is a late-stage development company pursuing FDA approval of BT‑219 for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), and BT-205 for the treatment of chronic pain in opioid-experienced patients. The Company’s mission is to improve the healthcare of millions of patients through safer and more effective therapies for OUD and chronic pain.

For More Information:

Bridge Therapeutics Inc
Tim Peara, President
Mobile: (941) 920-3139
TPeara@BridgeRx.net

Todd M DeMatteo
Bankers Capital International
+1 212-298-3535
tdematteo@bankerscapitalinternational.com

Quick Look At Bridge

