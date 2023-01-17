2023 SC Awards Open for Entries
Premier recognition program honoring outstanding innovations, organizations and leaders in cybersecurity provides innate value amid economic slowdownNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance and its flagship information and events brand SC Media is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the 2023 SC Awards — the premier program recognizing the solutions, organizations, and people that are advancing the practice of information security.
Now in its 26th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive honor open to organizations with current operations in North America. Last year, the awards program attracted an impressive 800 entries – a 21% increase over 2021. The record interest in the awards program, year after year, reflects the extraordinary trust and value that continue to attract new entrants and industry mainstays.
“The value of this program grows all the more apparent as organizations around the world seek out ways to effectively and responsibly manage budgets amid economic challenges,” said Jill Aitoro, senior vice president of content strategy at CRA. “More than ever, security leaders want guidance from vendors that understand their requirements, and solutions that deliver on promises. The SC Awards program provides valuable intelligence to meet that critical need.”
This year, SC Media is evolving its recognition program with the introduction of new award categories and several modified categories to the competition that reflect dynamic shifts in the industry including:
• A new Trust Award category for Best Security API Security Solution.
• New Excellence Award category for Investor of the Year.
• An expanded Trust Award category to recognize industrial security solutions that help protect operational technology and industrial control systems from a cyber attack.
Winners and finalists will be featured in an extended celebration, through comprehensive coverage across SC Media’s full range of digital channels and community of 1.6M+ infosec professionals. Selected executives, organizations and products will be unveiled Aug. 21, 2023, with individual profiles of every winner as well as Winners Circle virtual roundtables: candid on-camera conversations between the SC Media editorial team and SC Award recipients about critical aspects of the evolving information security landscape.
The 2023 SC Awards entry window runs from January 17 - March 13, 2023, with discounted entry rates for early award submissions. Entry details and materials, including the entry kit, are available on the SC Awards entry site.
To enter the 2023 SC Awards, please click here.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now, the Official Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO Top Secret. Click here to learn more.
Jenn Jones
CyberRisk Alliance
+1 857-328-0173
email us here