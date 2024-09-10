CyberRisk Alliance Welcomes Jessica Hoffman As New Host of CISO Stories Podcast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) announces distinguished cybersecurity expert Jessica Hoffman will become the newest host of the CISO Stories podcast starting in September. Hoffman brings nearly 20 years of experience in information technology and cybersecurity, having worked across both the government and private sectors.Hoffman, a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), has dedicated her career to safeguarding sensitive information, including Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Protected Healthcare Information (PHI), and Federal Tax Information (FTI). Currently serving as the Deputy CISO for the City of Philadelphia, Jessica is also an esteemed professor at Harrisburg University and The Pennsylvania State University. She is an active member of several organizations focused on developing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals and is a recognized national speaker."Highlighting CISO’s stories is a powerful and fun way of circular learning. Our industry is small yet vast, with so much to learn and so many outlets of information,” offered Hoffman. “Through spicy and articulated conversations, I am excited for how the stories will impact our listeners! Let’s focus on the real world and understanding that getting it done a lot of time is more important than being perfect.”As the new host, Hoffman will continue the tradition of delivering high-quality content, exploring key cybersecurity topics through interviews with industry leaders and experts. The show will maintain its commitment to providing insightful discussions and actionable advice, enriched by Hoffman's extensive background in audit and compliance.The CISO Stories podcast, part of CRA’s comprehensive CISO Stories Program, has become a trusted source of knowledge and insights since its inception. It features a variety of content, including webcasts, whitepapers, e-books, and articles, all centered around monthly themes selected by CRA’s CISO Community of over 1,200. With over 20,000 subscribers and a growing audience, the podcast remains a cornerstone of CRA's offerings.Todd Fitzgerald, the founding host and best-selling author of "CISO COMPASS," has been instrumental in building the CISO Stories podcast into a leading platform for cybersecurity insights. Under his leadership, the podcast has featured over 100 episodes with industry leaders, with highlights that have included notable guests like former Uber CISO Joe Sullivan, Cobalt Chief Strategy Officer Caroline Wong, and Purdue University Professor Eugene Spafford who have enriched the community's understanding and approach to cybersecurity challenges.To learn more about CISO Stories visit SC Media’s CISO Stories page: https://www.scmagazine.com/podcast-show/the-ciso-stories-podcast About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com

