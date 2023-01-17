Medical Carts Market Size to Hit USD 4,003.25 Million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical carts market was valued at USD 1,576 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,003.25 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.24% from 2022-2030.
Medical carts sometimes referred to as medical trolleys, are a crucial part of the medical infrastructure because they offer patients essential medical services. Vendors are focusing on creating technologically superior products in order to withstand the escalating competition. Therefore, the market is currently awash in novelties. For instance, a number of suppliers provide compact, space-saving hot-swappable batteries that let medical staff transfer computers and accessories quickly from patient to patient and location to location. An unpowered cart can also be equipped with hot-swappable batteries to turn it into a mobile workstation. In order to aid in the prevention of the transmission of microorganisms and to provide improved hygiene, some market competitors offer medical trolleys with antimicrobial qualities. Market participants provide all-in-one medical cart computers with popular operating systems, cutting-edge CPUs, HDMI video outputs, and smart card/CAC readers.
Factors Impacting Market Growth
Drivers
The rise in the geriatric population
The proportion of people 65 and older in the world has been rising quickly over the past few decades, which has boosted the demand for long-term care and medical equipment like medical carts. According to the 2019 United Nations World Population Outlook, the number of people 65 and older worldwide is likely to double by 2050, going from 703 million in 2019. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Europe was the first continent to experience a drop in fertility.
Growing demand for rapid and easy accessibility to medical supplies
In medical facilities, essential supplies like consumables, medical equipment, and medications are transported using medical carts. Drawers on medical carts provide for storage and security of pharmaceutical and medical supplies delivered within. At the moment, cart producers are concentrating on producing carts with cutting-edge features for simple access and portability. Extron Inc., for instance, was a supply chain solutions provider in January 2019. The new Versa design platform from Extron offers a range of heights, finishes, handles, metal and plastic components, multiple doors, drawers, keyboard alternatives, monitor mounting options, onboard power supplies, and brand options for medical electronic carts. In November 2021, GAMA Healthcare, a business that specializes in the production and sale of a wide array of infection prevention and control (IPC) solutions, announced the global release of Rediroom, a mobile cart that can convert into an isolation chamber with HEPA filtration. The portable isolation solution is the first of its kind in the world, and it will change the design of medical carts.
Restraints
The lack of skilled professionals
Unskilled workers and others with little technology knowledge might not be able to access cutting-edge equipment properly, which could increase human error, postpone health progress, and produce ineffective outcomes. Care must be made to enable healthcare workers to understand the limitations of these technologies as artificial intelligence and machine learning become more prevalent. For instance, because they are trained on historical data, many machine learning models struggle to adjust to changes over time, especially when operational data differs dramatically from training data. Similar to how clinicians who rely too heavily on AI/ML systems may become complacent, neglect to double-check system forecasts, or fail to examine other options.
Segmentation Summary
Type Study
In 2021, the emergency carts segment accounted for the lion's share of 37.1% of the global market. During an emergency, medical carts offer organized portable storage space for safe and simple access to necessary supplies. Physicians embrace medical carts and workstations due to the technological advancements in emergency vehicles, including the advent of lighter vehicles with increased mobility. For instance, Midwest Products & Engineering introduced the MACH line of medical device carts in November 2020. These carts are perfect for emergency rooms since they are simple to build and change. The segment will grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2030, maintaining its leadership throughout the analysis timeframe.
Application Study
In 2021, the transporting and dispensing medications segment obtained the highest share of about 38.9%, surpassing surgical tool handling. The electronic lock drawer on medicine carts keeps consumables secure and is appropriately marked to guarantee accurate dosage as soon as feasible. In order to keep track of the dispensing of medications, certain medical carts come with a monitor. Between 2022 and 2030, the transporting and dispensing medications segment is likely to grow at a rate of 11.8% CAGR, and the surgical tool handling market will grow at a promising CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2030.
Material Type Study
For the most part, stainless steel is used to make medical carts. Hospitals and other medical and healthcare facilities frequently utilize stainless steel medical carts that have been electropolished because it not only increases the brightness of the cart but also enhances sterility. Medical carts made of stainless steel are also popular since they can be utilized with ease for food distribution and other medical tasks in a sterile environment with little to no chance of spreading pathogenic bacteria. Thus, the stainless-steel sector had a 38.9% market share in 2021 and will have the highest CAGR of 11.9% over the course of the projected year.
Pay Load Study
In 2021, the 65 kg segment held a share of approx 33.4% of the global medical cart industry, and the segment will project a growth rate of 11.3% from 2022 to 2030. Since the lower payload weight enables quick mobility and prevents back strain for nurses and medical personnel, the 65 kg segment dominates the market. They can be utilized in several ways to move and temporarily store tools and other supplies.
End User Study
In 2021, the hospital segment captured a significant share of 46.6 % in the global medical carts industry and will have the highest rate over the prognosis period 2022-2030. In hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes, medical carts are frequently used for a number of medical tasks, such as the treatment and care of bedridden patients, and to transport and store medications, equipment, and medical records. Hospitals frequently lack the space necessary to have all the equipment and medications a doctor would require in each room on hand. Instead of making many, time-consuming visits to a well-furnished central room, medical carts allow hospitals to provide necessities to patients without sacrificing patient care.
Distribution Channel Study
In 2021, the third-party provider segment held a dominant share of 59.8%. By providing a variety of high-quality surgical disposables with protracted expiration dates, third-party providers help healthcare institutions achieve their cost-reduction objectives. Further purchases made at the store contribute to a reduction in environmental waste. Medical cart OEMs have rigid corporate cultures and policies that impede flexibility. Third-party providers, however, are adaptable and provide specialized services. Additionally, third-party store managers can speak with facility buyers face-to-face to make quick judgments and adjustments to suit customer needs.
Regional Summary
North America led the global market in 2021, with the United States holding over 72% of the regional market share. The rise in musculoskeletal injuries and technological advancement are the major market growth drivers.
Due to better healthcare infrastructure and a rise in the use of electronic medical records in the healthcare cart industry, the Asia Pacific market is likely to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Additionally, medical cart manufacturers have a lot of room for growth in rising countries like China and India.
Prominent Companies
The well-known companies in the global medical carts market are:
Advantech Co. Ltd
AFC Industries Inc.
Altus Inc.
Bergmann Group
Capsa Healthcare
Enovate Medical
Ergotron Inc.
Harloff Manufacturing Co.
InterMetro Industries Corporation
ITD GmbH
Jaco Inc.
Joy Factory Inc.
McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.
Medical Master Co., Ltd.
Midmark Corporation
Midwest Products & Engineering
Omnicell Inc.
The Bergmann Group
Waterloo Healthcare
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global medical carts market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Material Type, Pay Load, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region.
By Type
Anesthesia Carts
Emergency Carts
Procedure Carts
Computer Medical Cart
Medical Laboratory Utility Cart
Other
By Application
Medical Supply Storage
Surgical Tool Holding
Transporting and Dispensing Medications
Laboratory
Others
By Material Type
Plastic
Wood
Stainless Steel
Metal
Others
By Pay Load
50 kg
65 kg
80 kg
150 kg
180 kg
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Trauma Centers
Others
By Distribution Channel
Direct Tender
Third-Party Distributors
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
