Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Latest Trends, Future Prospects, Share, and Forecast with Growth Factors

Increasing Drug Developments for Overactive Bladder Treatment are driving the growth of the Overactive Bladder Treatment Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The overactive bladder treatment market size is $3.7 billion and is projected to reach a revenue of $4.61 billion by 2025. Overactive bladder is a condition in which there is an uncontrollable need to urinate. OAB treatments include lifestyle changes, medications, Botox treatments, nerve stimulation, and even surgery. Urinary or urge incontinence is a condition that results from a delay in the treatment of an overactive bladder. This is prevalent among women and the older population. As per WHO - Integrated care for older people (2017), the prevalence of urinary incontinence is twice as high in older women as in older men. Thus a rise in the geriatric population coupled with diseases that are resultant from OAB is contributing to the growth of the OAB treatment market.

Key Takeaways

The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence among women and the geriatric population. FDA drug approvals are increasing especially for generic drugs and this tends to drive the market.

Companies are adopting various strategic alliances to expand in various regions. They are also developing new technology to reduce the symptoms and treat overactive bladder.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Initial treatments for urge incontinence include pelvic floor exercises, bladder training and behavioural methods. Anticholinergic treatments block the neurotransmission thus reducing the feeling of urgency. This segment is said to occupy a major share but its demand is decreasing as these drugs cause many side effects. Botox or Botulinum toxin helps strengthen the bladder. Its dose ranges from 50-300 units and has to be injected repeatedly as the toxin dose wears off. The Botox segment is said to have the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 2.9% and there has been an increase in the use of Botox among patients who do not prefer surgery or oral medication.

2. Idiopathic overactive bladder is to account for the major share of diseases that cause OAB. This is owing to the rise in OAB among women post-menopause or pregnancy as well as among the geriatric population. Urinary tract infections are also known to cause OAB as this condition increases activation of the bladder muscles. Diseases such as diabetes insipidus result in excessive urination which is often misunderstood as OAB. And such similar symptoms result in the oversight of the major disease.

3. North America accounts for the largest Overactive bladder treatment market share with 48% in 2018. This is owing to the high prevalence of this disease among Americans. As per the National Association for Continence, OAB affects an estimated 33 million people in the USA alone. Thus the treatment demand for this is likely to be high. However, Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth as the prevalence of OAB is rising and also due to the increasing awareness of OAB among the people.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Overactive Bladder Treatment industry are -

1. Astellas Pharma Inc

2. Pfizer, Inc

3. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

4. Allergan

5. Mylan N.V

