Fruit Drinks Market size is forecast to reach US$175.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging insidious illnesses, rising health consciousness among consumers, and expanding old-age population are anticipated to boost market demand

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Fruit Drinks Market size is estimated to reach $175.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Beverages that are fabricated from liquid extracted through macerating fruit are referred to as fruit drinks. The liquid extraction is followed by evaporation to remove the water content and extend the expiration date. The left concentrate is then remixed with artificial sweeteners and flavoring agents like ethyl butyrate to recover the lost flavor throughout the process. Following the preparation, the drinks are first filled into hydrogen peroxide sterilized containers to make them ready for final packaging. The development of pasteurization has led to the widescale popularity of fruit drinks as this method plays a significant role in the preservation of the beverages without using fermentation. Besides, high intensity pulsed electric field has emerged as a sound alternative to heating pasteurization as this method slays bacteria and improves the overall flavor, color, and nutritional value of the drink. The fruit drinks are home to several nutrients like ascorbic acid (the purest form of vitamin C), folic acid, and other important nutrients. Folic acid helps in building red blood cells and fighting health illnesses like anemia. Rising proactiveness regarding health, growing disposable incomes, ameliorating retail network, and state-of-the-art marketing strategies undertaken by players are factors set to drive the growth of the Fruit Drinks Market for the period 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Fruit-Drinks-Market-Research-513288

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fruit Drinks Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Fruit Drinks Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to high health awareness among consumers, better disposable incomes, full-fledge retail infrastructure, and a high prevalence of insidious health ailments like cancer.

2. Enlarging demand for fortified beverages, rising mergers, and acquisitions, growing popularity among youngsters, rising disposable incomes, broadening geriatric population, bettering retail infrastructure in developing countries, and rapid urbanization are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Fruit Drinks Market. Soaring inflation rates and reduced production because of COVID-19 are said to reduce market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Fruit Drinks Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513288

Segmental Analysis:

Fruit Drinks Market Segment Analysis-By Packaging : The Fruit Drinks Market based on the packaging type can be further segmented into canned and fresh. The canned segment held the largest share in 2021.

Fruit Drinks Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Fruit Drinks Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail stores, and others) and online stores.

Fruit Drinks Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Fruit Drinks Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fruit Drinks Industry are -

1. The Kraft Heinz Company

2. PepsiCo Inc

3. The Coca-Cola Company

4. Campbell Soup Company

5. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc

Click on the following link to buy the Fruit Drinks Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513288

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Cold Pressed Juice Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15521/coldpressed-juice-market.html

B. Soft Drinks Concentrate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16660/soft-drinks-concentrate-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062