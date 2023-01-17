Canned Fish Market size is forecast to reach US$11.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The robust growth in the Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, and Others are driving the Global Canned Fish Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Canned Fish Market size is estimated to reach $11.3 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Canned Fish is a food fish that has been processed and is rich in protein and many other essential nutrients. Canned fish has high levels of valuable omega-3 fatty acids that are important for overall wellbeing and is increasingly being adopted as preserving food. Canned Seafood, such as tuna, salmon, sardines, prawns, and shrimps are increasingly being adopted by the young population across the world owing to the growing demand for protein foods and the rise in awareness about the benefits of seafood. The increase in the demand for ready-to-eat foods, the rise in the adoption of sustainable fish farming techniques by the key players, and the growing availability of seafood across the world are contributing to the growth of the Global Canned Fish Market. The robust focus on developing Canned Fish for various applications based on the tastes of the consumers are some of the factors driving the Global Canned Fish Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Canned-Fish-Market-Research-513273

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Canned Fish Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the growing adoption of preserving foods in the United States. Moreover, the increasing demand for canned prawns and shrimps is further propelling the demand for Canned Fish. Additionally, North America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers owing to the growing research and development activities to develop Canned Fish for various applications.

2. The robust growth in the Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, and Others are driving the Global Canned Fish Market.

3. However, the lack of responsible investments in tuna processing is one of the major factors impeding the Global Canned Fish market growth.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Canned Fish Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513273

Segmental Analysis:

Canned Fish Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : The Global Canned Fish market based on the type can be further segmented into Canned Albacore Tuna, Canned Anchovies, Canned Herring, Canned Pink Salmon, and Others. Canned Albacore Tuna held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Canned Fish Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel : The Global Canned Fish market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, and Others.

Canned Fish Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Global Canned Fish market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Canned Fish Industry are -

1. John West

2. Karavela

3. Bolton Group

4. Wild Planet Foods

5. Marine Harvest

Click on the following link to buy the Canned Fish Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513273

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Canned Seafood Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Canned-Seafood-Market-Research-504980

B. Fin Fish Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Fin-Fish-Market-Research-507307

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062