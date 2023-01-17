“Adelfi Ventures has appointed top Executive, Semih Aycicek, as new Chief Executive Officer”

Semih Aycicek - CEO, Adelfi Ventures Aaruni Kumar - COO, Adelfi Ventures

Adelfi Ventures Limited, London, which is the global angel investment vehicle of IKAR Holdings, has appointed Mr Semih Aycicek, as new Chief Executive Officer

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Semih Aycicek is joining Adelfi Ventures, not only as its new Chief Executive Officer, but also as equity partner.

Aycicek was once one of the youngest CPA in Turkiye. He worked in several manager positions for well-known companies such as Turkish Airline and Netlog Group and for one of the top four auditing companies. A few years ago, he started his entrepreneurial career, as partner of Bolawrap Turkey, which will be now partially integrated in the new partnership with Adelfi Ventures.

Semih Aycicek released the following statement after this announcement:

“I am very flattered for the opportunity to run Adelfi Ventures as its new CEO and that I was offered the opportunity to join the company as partner as well. Although it’s a young organization we have already an exciting portfolio in place.

My main aim will be to increase significantly our portfolio within the upcoming months and years. Our regional focus will be on promising startup companies in Turkiye, Southern Europe, emerging countries and the GCC region. We see so many young talents in these countries with brilliant business ideas and products. Adelfi will be an ideal partner for them to leverage their business and support them - also through the entire IKAR ecosystem – to achieve their goals”

“I am pleased to welcome Mr Semih Aycicek to our global team. His appointment is reflecting our overall group strategy to attract the best in class from different regions and cultures around the globe. As the World’s First HUMICORN is business we believe that the human capital is the game changer for any ambitious company to be successful on a sustainable level. As an Indian citizen, I know the enormous potential emerging markets have and I will be delighted to work together with Mr Aycicek”, said Aaruni Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, Adelfi Ventures, Limited, London

About Adelfi Ventures

Adelfi Ventures Limited, London founded in 2022 is part of IKAR Holdings and is acting as unique service provider to entrepreneurs, start-ups and SME’s, combines valuable advantages from the cumulative experience and business know-how of IKAR’s ecosystem, with the significant benefits from their global business networks, operational competencies, and investor’s outreach.

Adelfi will be a leading game changer Angel Investor and Early-stage VC, providing a wide range of Incubator and Accelerator services that are supplemented by practical education, training and mentoring programs. Adelfi acts also as its own incubator by creating industry-changing companies.

