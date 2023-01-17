Dairy Products Market Share Worth US$551.3 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An increase in health awareness and the demand for protein-rich foods is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Dairy Products market size is estimated to reach $551.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Dairy Products or milk products are any foods that contain milk from mammals such as cattle, goats, yaks, camels, buffaloes, and sheep. Some of the most common milk products are cheese, yogurt, butter, powdered milk, and frozen food products such as ice creams and desserts. An increase in awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of Dairy Products is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. Milk products contain multiple essential nutrients such as proteins, calcium, vitamin D, Riboflavin, and Vitamin B12. However, the absence of adequate infrastructure necessary for cold storage and transportation of dairy products in underdeveloped regions is anticipated to hamper growth during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Dairy Products Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest dairy Products Market share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing target population and high levels of dairy product consumption in the region.

2. An increase in health awareness and the demand for protein-rich foods is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, the rise in the popularity of veganism is predicted to hamper growth, especially in the developed regions.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dairy Products Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Dairy Products Market Segment Analysis-By Product Type : Based on Product Type, the Dairy Products market is segmented into Milk, Butter, Cheese, Cream, Desserts, Milk Powder, Yogurt, and others. The Milk segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue dominating the market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the high levels of milk consumption in both developing and developed regions.

Dairy Products Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution : The Dairy Products Market based on Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Online Channel, Specialty Stores and others.

Dairy Products Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Dairy Products Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dairy Products Industry are -

1. Arla Foods amba

2. Fonterra Co-operative Group

3. GCMMF

4. The Kraft Heinz Company

5. Nestle S.A.

