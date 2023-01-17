Kids Toothbrush Market 2023 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook with Size, Share and Growth Forecast to 2030

Reports and Insights Logo

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recently published report titled, “Kids Toothbrush Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” offers a thorough and profound assessment on the market stature along with the top leading facts and figures, definition, overview, expert opinions, SWOT analysis, as well as the recent developments of the market all around the world. The market report also computes the market size, market sales, revenue, price, market share and gross margin and market forecast, growth rate and cost structure. The report estimates the revenue created from the sales and technologies by various application segments.

Kids Toothbrush Overview

A toothbrush is one of the most common and everyday use products which is used to eliminate junk from the mouth and keep it germ-free and maintain complete oral care. However, selecting a toothbrush for the child, in the present times, where there are so many choices available and various factors to consider can be intimidating. The increased awareness among parents regarding the importance of oral care and hygiene has triggered leading manufacturers of the toothbrush market to aim their focus on kids’ toothbrush alternatives. These days, kids' toothbrushes are available in a wide range of shapes and sizes on the basis of a child's ability and needs, both of which alter as they grow. The kids’ toothbrushes are designed to be tender and soft so that it can fit in their mouths comfortably, yet effective, so that it can carry out proper cleaning in sensitive areas. Also, the bristles are made soft and of a "polished" or round-ended material, so that it ends up cleaning kids' teeth well but aren't harsh on their gums.

More importantly, the kids’ toothbrushes are designed in an appealing structure and colors so that it becomes fun for children to use it day and night. Owing to such factors, the kids’s toothbrush domain is gaining huge traction across the markets. Moreover, the advent of electric children toothbrushes is further gaining tremendous momentum all across the world, as it becomes highly popular and appealing among children. Attributing to which, the global kids’ toothbrush market is projected to grow significantly over the years.

Kids Toothbrush Market Segmentation

The kids toothbrush market is segmented on the basis of product type, target age group, sales channel, and region.

By Product Type

• Non-electric

• Electric

By Target Age Group

• Infants (ages 4 weeks – 1 year)

• Toddler (ages 12 months – 24 months)

• Pre-Schooler (ages 2 – 5 years)

• School Aged Child (ages 6 – 13 years)

By Sales Channel

• Offline Stores

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Departmental Store

• Drug Stores and Pharmacies

• Other Sales Channel

• Online Stores

• E-Commerce Platform

• Company/Brand Website

By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

Kids Toothbrush Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in Kids Toothbrush market are:

• Philips

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Unilever Plc

• Johnson & Johnson

• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

• Pigeon Corporation

• Procter and Gamble Company

• Lion Corporation

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Amway

• Chicco

• Clinica

• Oriflame

• Splat Global

• Grinnatural, Inc.

• Anchor Health & Beauty Care Pvt. Ltd.

• Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd.

