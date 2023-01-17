Seam Tapes Market size is forecast to reach US$239.2 million by 2027- IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Seam Tapes Market size is forecast to reach US$239.2 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seam Tapes Market size is forecast to reach US$239.2 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027. The increasing availability of a wide range of product items in many designs for various applications such as sportswear, military wear, and regular wear is driving the seam tapes market growth. The inclining production of waterproof clothing, intimate apparel, and the growing pharmaceutical and healthcare industry is surging the demand for surgical, masks, and personnel protective equipment, which is increasing the demand for seam tapes. Additionally, the growing textile and apparel industry, requires seam tapes with backing material such as thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), nylon, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyamide, and others. These seam tapes with backing material are utilized for making the apparel watertight, to hold the weight of the thicker fabrics, and to provide a durable and flexible seal. Therefore, the increasing demand for seam tapes in various end use industries is driving the seam tapes market growth in the forecast period.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Seam-Tapes-Market-Research-510213

Key takeaways:

1. The Asia Pacific region dominates the seam tapes market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the textile & apparel industry. For instance, according to the Government of Canada, in 2021, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry announced an investment of US$ 28.99 million in Meltech Innovation Canada Inc., this investment will support a US$ 38.754 million project, which includes the manufacturing of the specialized fabric required to produce life-saving respirators and surgical masks.

2. Rapidly rising demand for seam tapes in the military and defence industry for manufacturing military apparel has driven the growth of the seam tapes market.

3. The increasing demand for seam tapes in pharmaceutical & healthcare sector, due to its usage in the production of PPE kits and masks, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the seam tapes market in the upcoming years.

4. However, the availability of alternatives to seam tapes such as seam welding, can hinder the growth of the seam tapes market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510213

Segmental Analysis:

1. Seam Tapes Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The military clothing segment held the largest share in the seam tapes market in 2021. Globally, the increasing terror threats and attacks have raised the use of military clothing such as bulletproof vest and defensive apparel. Increasing usage of seam tapes in these military apparel is projected to increase the growth of the market. Also, military clothing and protection concerns armors, helmets, and structural reinforcement for vehicles as well.

2. Seam Tapes Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: seam tapes is also estimated to rise. For instance, according to Invest India, the Indian healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 372 Bn by 2022 from US$ 190 Bn in 2020. Thus, the increasing growth in various end-use industries will drive the seam tapes market growth in the forecast period.

3. Seam Tapes Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : The military & defence industry is increasing rapidly with the rise in government investment. For instance, according to the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy, in UK, in 2021, the government invested US$ 31.2 billion in defence over the next four years, and the plans for that investment had been set out in the Defence Command Paper.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Seam Tapes industry are:

1.Toray Industries Inc.

2. Bemis Associates Inc.

3. Himel Corp.

4. R&D Expenditure

5. Essentra PLC

Click on the following link to buy the Seam Tapes Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510213

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Seam Sealing Tapes Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Seam-Sealing-Tapes-Market-Research-510223

B.Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15279/adhesive-tapes-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062