Noodles Market – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Increasing Consumer Inclination towards Fortified and Healthier Instant Noodles is Key Factor in Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Noodles Market Size is estimated to reach $70.33 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Noodles are a type of unleavened dough that is rolled flat and sliced into long strips or strings before being expanded or extruded. Noodles can be kept refrigerated for short-term storage or dried and stored for later use. Noodles are frequently cooked in boiling water, sometimes with the addition of cooking oil or salt. They're commonly deep-fried or pan-fried. Ready meals, baked goods, morning cereals, potato chips, almonds, instant noodles, pasta, and other packaged food products are examples. A unique type of instant noodles with a well-established porous structure was successfully generated by combining medium temperature -amylase (MTA) with the extrusion process to improve the rehydration and palatability aspects of extruded snacks like extruded noodles.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Noodles Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the trend of healthy food. The use of packaged food products, such as instant noodles, in India, is being driven by a growing millennial population and a growing working-class client base. In addition, the companies have recently launched a number of new products with unique flavors, healthy ingredients, and packaging. Instant noodle consumption has increased significantly in India over the last few years as a result of these factors, help to the market's growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

2. However, growing awareness about the negative health impact of noodles owing to additives like monosodium glutamate is expected to hinder the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Noodles Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Noodles Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : Noodles Market based on type can be further segmented into Instant noodles, Veg noodles, Non-veterinarian noodles, and Others. Instant noodles held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Noodles Market Segmentation Analysis- By Raw Material : Noodles Market based on raw materials can be further segmented into Oat, Rice, Wheat, and Others. The Wheat segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Noodles Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Noodles Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Noodles Industry are -

1. Uni-President

2. Beltek Foods

3. Nestle

4. Mandarin Noodle

5. Marico Ltd

