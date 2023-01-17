Commercial Seeds Market Share Worth US$86.4 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Commercial Seeds Market growth is being driven by the surging global population and the soaring demand for angiosperms like corn and soybean.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Commercial Seeds Market size is estimated to reach $86.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Commercial seeds are generally planted with the intention of generating any crop that will be utilized as an industrial raw material or animal feed. Screening of different botanical extracts for antioxidant action utilizing the DPPH (2,2-diphenyl-1-picrylhydrazyl) Free Radical Technique has been investigated. Usable seeds need to include living, embryonic tissue to germinate. Spermatophytes are plants that generate seeds. Angiosperms and gymnosperms utilize seeds as the fundamental means of reproduction. The emerging demand for biofuels is set to drive the Commercial Seeds Market. The great demand for commercial seeds in developing regions and expanding attention on spermatophytes are set to propel the growth of the Global Commercial Seeds Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Global Commercial Seeds Industry Outlook.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Commercial Seeds Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America (Commercial Seeds Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the biggest contribution of the U.S. involving seeds export and botanical extracts in the North American region.

2. Commercial Seeds Market growth is being driven by the surging global population and the soaring demand for angiosperms like corn and soybean. However, the outcry in the developed nations against the generation of genetically modified crops is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Commercial Seeds Market.

3. Commercial Seeds Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Commercial Seeds Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Commercial Seeds Market Segment Analysis - by Product : The Commercial Seeds Market based on products can be further segmented into Maize, Soybean, Vegetable, Cereals, Cotton, Rice and Canola. The Soybean Segment held the largest Commercial Seeds Market share in 2021.

Commercial Seeds Market Segment Analysis - by Type : The Commercial Seeds Market based on type can be further segmented into Conventional Seeds and Biotechnology Seeds. The Conventional Seeds Segment held the largest Commercial Seeds Market share in 2021.

Commercial Seeds Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : North America (Commercial Seeds Market) held the largest Commercial Seeds Market share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the biggest regional market of commercial seed generation existing in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Commercial Seeds Industry are -

1. Monsanto Company

2. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

3. Syngenta AG

4. Dow AgroSciences LLC

5. Land O’Lakes Inc.

