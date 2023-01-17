Intravenous Market – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rise in the adoption of peripheral parenteral nutrition methods in developed nations are the factors that set to drive the growth of the Intravenous Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Intravenous Market size is estimated to reach $33.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Intravenous generally refers to giving medicines through a needle inserted into a vein to enter the bloodstream right away. It is generally used for rehydration and also to provide nutrition for people who cannot consume food by mouth. It also avoids the first-pass drug effect and results in the direct entry of drugs into the process of the systemic circulation. Intravenous solutions and devices have become a vital part of the healthcare system of various nations, enabling doctors to help hydrate their patients, administer drugs, and replace lost blood volume. Rise in the prevalence of malnutrition, growing demand for intravenous catheters during surgical procedures for the transfer of nutrients such as parenteral lipid emulsion and single dose amino acid solution, and rise in the adoption of peripheral parenteral nutrition method in developed nations are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Intravenous Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key Takeaways

1. Geographically, North America Intravenous Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing adoption of peripheral parenteral nutrition methods in developed nations

2. The rise in the adoption of catheters for the transfer of nutrients such as parenteral lipid emulsion and the single-dose amino acid solution is driving the Intravenous Catheter segment. However, the stringent government regulations for intravenous fluids are one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Intravenous Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Intravenous Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Intravenous Market based on the Product Type can be further segmented into Implantable Ports, Intravenous Catheters, Infusion Pumps, Hypodermic Needles, and Others. The Intravenous Catheter segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.3% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the growing demand for intravenous catheters during surgical procedures for intravenous therapies in developed nations and the increasing demand for advanced intravenous catheters.

2. The Intravenous Market based on the Nutrient can be further segmented into Carbohydrates, Vitamins and Minerals, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, and Others. The Single Dose Amino Acid Solution segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the growing prevalence of protein deficiency diseases and hepatic diseases and an increase in the consumption of amino acid injections. The rise in the approvals of enhanced amino acid solutions with fewer adverse effects is driving the growth of the Intravenous Market. Vitamins and Minerals are estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.5% over the period 2021-2026.

3. North America held the largest share with 28% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the rise in the prevalence of malnutrition and the growing utilization of intravenous therapy devices. The rise in the adoption of peripheral parenteral nutrition methods in developed nations is driving the growth of the Intravenous Market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Intravenous industry are -

1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

2. Becton

3. Dickinson And Company

4. Insulet Corporation

5. Medtronic Inc

