Global Liquid Hand Soap Market Size & Share increased To Reach USD 5029.05 Million by 2028- Zion Market Research

The global liquid hand soap market size was worth USD 2,617.80 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 5,029.05 million by 2028
Due to the high degree of cleanliness practices at home, liquid hand soap is more widely used in the domestic sector than in counter applications. ”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global liquid hand soap market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the liquid hand soap market. The global liquid hand soap market is categorized based packaging, distribution channel, application, nature, and region. On the basis of packaging the market is segregated into pouch, bottle, and tube. In 2021, the bottle category dominated the global market. The market is divided into sections based on the distribution channel, including supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience shops, drugstores, internet retailers, and other retailers. According to estimates, online stores will hold a significant portion of the industry throughout the projection period due to the increasing uptake of online shopping and rising spending on online advertising. Based on application segment, the market is further bifurcated into household and commercial. The commercial category had a major share in 2021. By nature, the market is segregated into organic and synthetic. Key players in the global liquid hand soap market include Procter & Gamble, GOJO industries, Unilever, Henkel Corporation, 3M, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, AVON, Colgate – Palmolive and many others.
The global liquid hand soap market size was worth USD 2,617.80 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 5,029.05 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.50 percent over the forecast period.
Global Liquid Hand Soap Market Overview
The term "liquid soap" refers to a particular kind of soap typically used in households, hotels, and restaurants and poured from a bottle or soap dispenser. They are mostly employed for two types of purposes: commercial (which includes quick service restaurants, hotels, restaurants, and institutions) and residential. The key factor driving these categories' growth is growing public awareness of the numerous advantages of leading a healthy and sanitary lifestyle. Additionally, customers globally have started to care more about cleanliness, boosting the global liquid hand soap market. An increase in the number of hospitals, restaurants, and schools also contributes to the market's expansion. The expansion of the market is attributed to several measures by governments and hospitals to maintain personal hygiene and make affordable goods more readily available.
After COVID-19 spread over the world, employers' concerns about employee safety and cleanliness in the workplace increased, increasing the market for global liquid hand soaps globally. Additionally, the government imposes several recommendations and guidelines for malls & other public spaces to assist the industry's expansion. The market for liquid hand soap will have several potential for expansion as a result of the growing demand for plant-based products. The market growth will also be accelerated by increasing innovations, such as herbal and foam-based soaps.
Liquid Hand Soap Market: Geographical Analysis
On the basis of the adoption of health and hygiene trends to reduce viral and bacterial outbreaks, North America is anticipated to dominate all other regions in the global liquid hand soap market throughout the projection period. Furthermore, to improve their brand image and provide new goods with high-quality solutions, the majority of industry players in the area are quickly getting involved in developing new products, boosting the expansion of the regional market. During the anticipated period, Europe and Asia-Pacific are also anticipated to present the market with significant potential prospects.
Browse the full “Liquid Hand Soap Market By Packaging (Pouch, Bottle, Tube), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical Stores, Online Stores, Others), By Nature (Organic, Synthetic), By Application (Household, Commercial), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/liquid-hand-soap-market
Recent developments:
Colgate-Palmolive decided to use a patenting method for the liquid soap bottle's dispensing pump. Colgate-Palmolive (Soft-soap brand) had a distinct advantage in the market since other competitors could not debut their goods for two years without access to the pump.
A natural liquid soap composed of vegetable oil was introduced in April 2020 by Stephenson, a soap-based maker in the United Kingdom.
September 2020: Consumer goods giant Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, located in Germany, committed USD 23 million to increase the capacity of its liquid hand soap and sanitizer manufacturing at its U.S. operations in New York and Pennsylvania.
October 2020: Zed Black, an FMCG brand with roots in India owned by Mysore Deep Perfume House, recently introduced a range of organic and herbal liquid hand soaps.
