Solid Masterbatches Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Manufacturers, Growth Analysis, Trends, and Forecast 2028
The report analyzes the global solid masterbatches market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the solid masterbatches market. The global solid masterbatches market is dominated by players like Clariant AG, A. Schulman, Uniform Color Co, POLYONE Corp., Techmer, BASF SE, FERRO-PLAST S.r.l., Marval industries Inc., Cabot Corp., and Ampacet Corp.
The global solid masterbatches market size was worth around USD 11.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 16.15 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.56% between 2022 and 2028.
The global solid masterbatches market is segmented based on type, application, polymer, and region
Based on type, the global market is segmented into white, black, color, and additive. The global market generated the largest revenue from the additive segment since it has higher application in some of the fastest growing industries like the packaging sector, and food & beverages. Color masterbatch is used in the automobile sector which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% by the end of the decade. The black masterbatch has wide applications in construction.
Based on application, the global market is divided into consumer products, packaging, and building & construction. The global market is dominated by the packaging segment. Currently, the packaging industry is valued at USD 355.1 billion and by 2030 it may grow at a CAGR of 4.45%. The growth and adoption of advanced technology in the packaging industry are expected to be major growth factors.
Based on polymer, the global market segments are polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and polyethylene (PE). The global market is led by the polyethylene (PE) segment. It is the most popular and extensively used form of plastic globally. In 2019, the global PE market was USD 107 billion whereas it is projected to reach over USD 130 billion by 2027.
Global Solid Masterbatches Market Overview
A solid masterbatch is a plastic additive used for coloring or imparting other properties to plastic. It is an extremely concentrated mixture created by distributing colors and additives in a polymer acting as a carrier by applying heat treatment and more specifically using fluid division mixing technology that is used to achieve various mixing effects in two different nodes. The mixture thus formed is then cooled and later cut into granules with the help of a pelletizer. These products allow manufacturers to maintain the economic value of the business by eliminating the need to spend on coloring expensive raw polymers. A color masterbatch is used to color thermoplastics consisting of more than 1 colorant along with a carrier resin that is polymer specific. Solid masterbatches have high let-down rations.
The solid crystals of masterbatches are solvent-free and have a relatively long shelf life containing around 40 to 45% additives. Some of the benefits offered by solid masterbatches involve higher accuracy in controlling the transparency of final and colored products as compared to raw pigments. They also have a higher-grade color consistency when large orders are created. Since masterbatches have a predetermined ratio of additive ingredients this drastically reduces any chance or risk of variance during the entire manufacturing process. Since raw pigments can easily be airborne, there is a chance of the product getting contaminated. However, this issue is completely taken care of in the case of solid masterbatches.
Covid-19 resulted in the decline of the global market cap size because of transport restrictions and the closure of all non-essential sectors. Even the factories that were operating had multiple issues because of a lack of labor or working with limited employees resulting in delays in completing the orders. There was a surge in the lack of raw materials to produce masterbatches because of prolonged stressful situations in the export and import of goods.
The global solid masterbatches market is projected to grow owing to the increasing demand for products in the packaging sector across the globe which is driven by the increasing consumer demand. The world population has exploded in the last few decades and so has the demand for consumer goods. Companies are constantly working toward finding ways to meet the rising demand as well as stay prepared for future scenarios.
This has subsequently resulted in higher production of consumer grounds which is directly related to the packaging industry and both are interdependent. For instance, the fast-moving consumer goods market in India is expected to reach a market value of USD 220.1 billion in 2025 from 109 billion in 2020. The global market is expected to rise owing to the extreme urbanization witnessed across regions.
Since the building & construction industry is one of the highest consumers of plastics in recent times owing to the increased preference of organizations to opt for plastic-based building materials. As per an article published by the World Green Building Council, plastic is a far better material, one of the researchers who contributed to the article since it is less expensive, has high availability, and is extremely easy to mold as per requirement.
Since the product used less electricity and heat as compared to traditional counterparts, it is preferred amongst construction giants and low-key players. With the rising trend of reevaluation of plastics and making better use of them, more advancements in the field of plastics as building materials can be expected in the next few years.
The raw material price fluctuation may restrict the global market growth whereas the rising demand for plastics in construction is projected to provide growth opportunities. The high lead time is anticipated to challenge the global market expansion.
Global Solid Masterbatches Market: Geographical Analysis
Asia-Pacific is projected to generate the highest revenue in the global solid masterbatches market because of the growing rampant urbanization witnessed in countries like China, India, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, and others. With the rising efforts undertaken by governments to help propel the growth of the economies, investments in infrastructure development have reached new heights especially in developing regions.
As per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, India plans to spend more than USD1.4 trillion under the “National Infrastructure Pipeline'' scheme in the coming five years. In the financial year 2021, around 13% of the total foreign direct investment inflow was from infrastructural activities.
With over 451,000 construction companies in Japan, the regional construction market is currently valued at USD 593 billion. Europe is projected to grow significantly because of the presence of a large number of players and their strategic moves like acquisitions and collaboration to expand their global footprint.
Key Insights:
As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global solid masterbatches market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.56% over the forecast period (2022-2028).
In terms of revenue, the global solid masterbatches market size was valued at around USD 11.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 16.15 billion, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
Based on application segmentation, packaging was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021
Based on type segmentation, the additive was the leading revenue-generating type in 2021.
On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021
Recent Developments:
In October 2019, Cabot Corporation announced that the company has advanced in the field of post-industrial polymers by launching a new black series of such polymers that are completely made from black and recycled carbon. The black masterbatch series aims to help meet sustainability targets by enhancing plastic properties. The product is available across industries.
In December 2019, Masterbatch Additive Company and Clariant Color were acquired by Polyone Corporation, a global services, products, and solution provider of specialized polymer products. The move has helped Polyone to strengthen its footprint across high-contributing industries like the packaging, healthcare, and apparel sectors.
