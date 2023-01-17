Woodcraft Rangers 2023 Summer Sleepaway Camp Enrollment Now Open; Apply Early, Limited Spaces Available
Youth Organization Celebrates 100 Years Serving Los Angeles County Area’s Longest-standing Afterschool Enrichment programs, Summer Day and Sleepaway camps
Woodcraft Rangers is honored to be Los Angeles’ largest, longest-running and most diverse youth program guiding kids and teens as they explore purposeful paths in life.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hey Campers! Woodcraft Rangers kicks off registration for its 2023 summer sleepaway camp. Celebrating 100 years of service to Los Angeles County youth, Camp Woodcraft is one of the longest-running and most inclusive summer camp programs in the nation, and is accredited by the American Camp Association (ACA).
— Julee Brooks, CEO, Woodcraft Rangers
Each year, Woodcraft Rangers supports more than 20,000 Los Angeles area youth through its afterschool and summer camp programs. Camp Woodcraft offers both individual student and family camp experiences starting June 9, running through the week of July 23. Due to the limited number of spaces available, ealier registration is recommended. Camp Woodcraft offers a special scholarship rate for campers who attend a Woodcraft Rangers afterschool program at a Title 1 partner school, or for families who qualify based on financial need. In order to ensure its historically high level of access and inclusion, more than 300 youth recieve scholarships each year. For details visit www.campwoodcraft.org.
“Summer camp has never been more important. After the years of pandemic-induced social isolation, all children deserve safe and supportive outdoor summer sleepaway experiences to grow, connect, and play together,” says Helen Santos, Director of Outdoor Education and Camp Woodcraft. She designs the agency’s nature-based learning programs and oversees trauma-informed and first-aid training for its counselors. Helen also holds a position on the ACA's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Taskforce, and was instrumental in preparing national guidelines for summer camps to safely re-open following COVID-19 protocols.
“Woodcraft Rangers is honored to be Los Angeles’ largest, longest-running and most diverse youth program guiding kids and teens as they explore purposeful paths in life,” says Julee Brooks, chief executive officer. “We rely on the generosity of our community for financial support, so that we can give Los Angeles youth and families, who otherwise would not be able to afford it, a chance to explore nature and create long-lasting friendships and positive memories.”
To enroll your child (age 7-13) in a week at Camp Woodcraft, give a child a gift of a camp scholarship, or involve your company in supporting Camp Woodcraft, please visit www.campwoodcraft.org.
