Nitrile Gloves Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An increasing number of infectious diseases, as well as improved healthcare services, are all contributing to the Nitrile Gloves Market's rapid growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nitrile Gloves Market size is estimated at $3.9 billion, projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Nitrile gloves are latex protein-free, which makes them more appealing to people with latex allergies. Synthetic rubber is also used in their manufacturing, which helps to provide high strength, longevity, and improved flexibility, as well as the ability to minimize hand fatigue, provide a comfortable fit, and have low friction. The latest emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be a significant factor in driving global demand. The increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in the country has heightened the need, particularly in the healthcare industry, to prevent further dissemination.

Moreover, the nitrile glove industry is growing owing to growing ageing populations and stricter health regulations. Manufacturers of gloves have begun to incorporate innovations such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics into their manufacturing processes in order to improve overall quality and capabilities. Globus Ltd, for instance, introduced GREEN-DEX, the world's first biodegradable nitrile disposable gloves. GREEN-DEX biodegrades in biologically active landfills, making it a tremendous single-use hand safety option that also saves money on recycling.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19614/global-nitrile-gloves-market.html

Key Takeaways

1. Nitrile Gloves (ANA) market growth is being driven by technological advances, the adoption of new techniques, and the prevalence of various infectious diseases.

2. Owing to the presence of potential players who are creating new devices, innovations in medical device technology, major investments in R&D, and government funding, the North American Nitrile Gloves Market held the largest revenue share of 38 percent in 2020. The scope of the Nitrile Gloves Market for various regions will be provided in the final report.

3. The Nitrile Gloves Industry is expanding owing to the rising perception of the product’s benefits in health centres, as well as an increase in the number of latex allergies.

4. The rising incidences of pandemic diseases such as COVID-19 and swine flu (H1N1), as well as rising demand for preventing infection, are also expected to push the Nitrile Gloves industry.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19614

Segmental Analysis:

1. Based on Product Type, Disposable Gloves Segment accounted for the largest revenue market share of around 75% in 2020 and is also anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR. Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in demand for single-use gloves across all end-use industries. Disposable gloves also help to prevent the spread of pathogens and germs in medical facilities, which drives demand in the medical and healthcare industries. Healthcare staff prefers disposable gloves to prevent cross-contamination during treatment or inspection driving the Nitrile Gloves Industry. The durable Gloves segment is anticipated to grow with the second-fastest CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period 2021-2026. The long-lasting product is made to be used in harsh conditions and several times.

2. Based on Type, Powdered-Free accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 as powder-free gloves are commonly used in the medical and healthcare industries, where disposable gloves are in high demand and growing rapidly following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Latex protein Powder-free nitrile gloves are estimated to hold the largest market owing to their rising popularity in industries such as food processing, medical and chemical. Furthermore, several authoritarian regimes are supposed to benefit the powder-free segment. Powdered is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. Based on Geography, North America Nitrile Gloves Market accounted for 38% of revenue share in 2020. This is mainly attributable to growing public health concerns and increased demand for disposable gloves. Latex Protein Gloves used for medical purposes have been approved by the FDA. In North America, these food gloves are approved for food handling and preparation. The FDA has approved it for use in food service and food manufacturing in the United States, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has approved it for use in Canada.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Car SafetyNitrile Gloves Industry are -

1. Ammex Corporation

2. Synthomer plc

3. Dynarex Corporation

4. Hartalega Holdings Bhd.

5. Top Glove Corporation Bhd.

Click on the following link to buy the Nitrile Gloves Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19614

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. US Cast LDPE Disposable Gloves Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19320/us-cast-ldpe-disposable-gloves-market.html

B. Disposable Glove Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16028/disposable-glove-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062