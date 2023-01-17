Demand For Global Skin Grafting System Market Size and Shares Increased At 6.7% CAGR Until 2028- Zion Market Research
The global skin grafting system market size was worth USD 817.4 million in 2021 & is estimated to grow to USD 1,206.2 million by 2028, with CAGR of approx 6.7 %
The increased use of technologically advanced equipment in skin grafts as a result of intensive research and development is expected to create several opportunities in the skin grafting system market. Key players in the global skin grafting system market include PFM Medical, Zimmer Inc, Aesculap Inc, B. Braun Company, Integra Lifesciences, LUTZ blades, Exsurco Medical, Rudolf Storz, AYGUN Surgical Instruments Co. Inc, Desoutter Medical, and Spiggle & Theis. The global skin grafting system market is segregated based on products, type, wound type, and region. Based on products, the market is divided into dermatome, wound debridement devices, and other devices. Among these, the wound debridement devices segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on type, the market is classified into autograft and allograft. Over the forecast period, the autograft market is expected to develop at the fastest rate. Based on wound type, the market is classified into burns, chronic, surgical, traumatic, and other wounds. The burns segment dominated the market in terms of wound type in 2021. The increasing incidences of such injuries, greater demand for skin grafts, rising awareness about treatment options, and growing technological advancements are the key factors propelling the burns segment's growth. On the other hand, surgical wounds are expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.
Global Skin Grafting System Market Overview
Skin grafting is an advanced surgical procedure that involves replacing skin from an uninjured area and covering the wound area. Skin grafting is used to treat skin infections, deep burns, injuries, pressure ulcers, skin cancer, and reconstructive surgeries. An increasing number of burn injuries, pressure ulcers, and skin infections are necessitating extended hospitalization and medical treatment. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), 1388500 fires occurred in 2020, resulting in 3500 civilian deaths and 15200 injuries. Skin grafting is expected to grow rapidly due to advancements in skin grafting methods and advancements in burn care. Technological advances in dermatomes, such as battery-powered and air dermatomes, as well as increased accuracy and control through the use of interchangeable blades, are further expected to drive the market for skin grafting systems.
The global skin grafting system market is anticipated to expand at substantial CAGR owing to rising product adoption worldwide as a result of rising socioeconomic status. Global problems like burns significantly impact developing economies where people lack access to healthcare. For instance, the WHO predicts that one million Indians are moderately or severely burned yearly. Similarly, 17% of burns in children in Egypt, Bangladesh, Colombia, and Pakistan result in temporary disabilities, while 18% result in permanent disabilities. Further, accidental injury or other illnesses, including cancer, necrotizing fasciitis, and skin damage, necessitate removal or repair, accounting for a sizable portion of the market's expansion. Also, policies for skin graft and skin grafting operation reimbursement have been tightened, which has increased the market's potential for growth. However, this market expansion might be constrained by issues like a lack of modern healthcare facilities and poor access to healthcare in low-income nations. On the other hand, the adverse aspects of skin grafting are a significant barrier to the industry's expansion. The difficulty and high price of the skin grafting therapeutic method are additional factors that might limit the industry's ability to expand.
Skin Grafting System Market: Regional Analysis
In 2021, North America led the global skin grafting system market, followed by the Asia Pacific. North America is estimated to hold the biggest market share during the forecast period. The established healthcare infrastructure, presence of prominent players, favorable reimbursement policies, high adoption of advanced technology, and much more effective procedures can all be attributed to the segment's growth in North America. In addition, owing to its high disposable income and increasing public awareness, the United States' rising consumption of new technology will be another factor driving this region's expansion in the skin graft industry. The Asia Pacific region will also see significant growth, led by developing nations India and China. Moreover, government schemes including burn injury prevention and control programs, as well as rising demand for skin grafts to treat skin cancer, are enhancing market growth in the Asia Pacific region. According to a WHO report, most burn instances are found in the South-East Asia region, putting lower and middle-income countries at greater risk and expected to drive significant growth for skin grafting systems in the future.
Browse the full “Skin Grafting System Market By Products (Dermatome, Wound Debridement Devices, and Other Devices), By Type (Autograft and Allograft), By Wound Type (Burns, Chronic Wounds, Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Wounds, and Other Wounds), and By Region - Global and Regional Market Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022-2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/skin-grafting-system-market
Recent Developments:
►In July 2021, Aygun Surgical Instruments' majority ownership was acquired by CEECAT Capital. The tactical investment is anticipated to strengthen the business's position across five continents and support Aygun's expansion into West Europe.
►June 2021 - The US Food and Drug Administration authorized StrataGraft to treat adults with thermal burns retaining intact skin layers for which surgical treatment is clinically needed.
►May 2021 - Exsurco Medical has released a mobile phone app for learning and training management systems that assist its Amalgatome SD device, which is used to treat burn and trauma patients. The app includes a user guide, how-to videos, a helpdesk guide, and commonly asked questions to help educate healthcare professionals.
