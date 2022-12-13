Global Karl Fischer Titrators Market Size and Shares is Likely to Grow at a CAGR of 2.30% by 2028 | Zion Market Research
The global Karl Fischer titrators market size was worth around USD 184.30 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 211.24 million by 2028
The report analyzes the Global Karl Fischer titrator's Markets drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. The Global Karl Fischer Titrators Market is divided depending on the product, application, and region. The market is split into coulometric titration and volumetric titration based on product. There are two methods used in Karl Fischer titrators: volumetric, which utilizes the amount of reagent used to calculate the amount of water in the sample, and coulometric, which uses an electrolytic reaction to calculate the amount of water in the sample based on the amount of energy utilized. Volumetric measurement allows for the assessment of water content down to 1%. Iodine is introduced to the sample after it has been dissolved in a KF Solvent (usual methanol) containing sulphur dioxide and iodine dissolved in pyridine and methanol. Coulometric KF analysis only requires one iodide-containing solution. The global Karl Fischer titrators market is divided into petroleum products, medicinal goods, and foods & beverages based on application. Karl Fischer's titration is a dependable and robust method for the direct analysis of water content in a range of industries. It is used mostly in the petrochemical, culinary, and medical industries, with petrochemicals continuing to be the dominant downstream application field. To find out how much water is in fruit juices, honey, wheat, noodles, chips, and cocoa powder, is used in the food industry. In the petroleum industry, it is used for various forms of oils, including gasoline, kerosene, and petroleum. Key players functioning in the global Karl Fischer titrators market include Hanna Instruments, GR Scientific, Mettler Toledo, Xylem, HIRANUMA SANGYO, KYOTO ELECTRONICS, Inesa, Analytik Jena, ECH, Huazheng Electric, HACH LANGE, Mitsubishi Chemical, Metrohm.
— Zion Market Research
Recent developments:
The Eco KF Titrator, introduced by Metrohm in 2020, enables volumetric Karl Fischer titration for quick, secure, and precise determination of moisture content. This Swiss-made device is the ideal solution for QC laboratories looking for high quality at a reasonable price. There is no chance for human error because the titration is done mechanically. Personal interaction with Karl Fischer reagents carries no risk. At the push of a button, the Solvent Pump replaces the titration jar after each analysis.
Karl-Fischer Titrator AQUA 40.00 was introduced by the Analytik Jena firm. The enhanced heating method makes it possible to determine oils and solids without laborious preparation. This prevents the measurement cell from becoming contaminated with insoluble chemicals.
Kyoto Electronics created the MKH-710M Hybrid Karl Fischer Moisture Titrator using a hybrid titration technique. The "Volumetric titration method" and the "Coulometric titration method" are combined into a single "Hybrid titration cell."
North America was the market leader for the global Karl Fischer titrators market, followed by Europe. Together, Europe and North American markets make up more than 70% of the total market size. The Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the most growth because of the region's fast-expanding food & beverage sector, growing industrial sector, investments in research & development, and expanding pharmaceutical & personal care uses in developing countries like China and India.
Karl Fischer Titrators Market By Product (Volumetric Titration and Coulometric Titration), By Application (Petroleum Products, Pharmaceutical Products, and Food & Beverages), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.
Market Overview:
Titration is a laboratory method to ascertain and assess the chemical makeup of any substance, end product, liquid, or solution. In titration, titrators are employed. It is commonly used in research, medication quality control, chemical analysis, and moisture analysis. It is also frequently used in excipients and other chemical quality control. A Karl Fischer Titrator, commonly known as a KF titrator, is used to quantify the water content of a sample. Due to water's impact on a product's reactivity, stability, and quality, KF titration is important and used in many industries. The development of effective & advanced technology, the expansion of the healthcare sector, the volume of analysis conducted by various sectors, and product advances are the main growth factors of the global Karl Fisher Titrators market. Karl Fischer titrators are utilized in the semiconductor, oil, food, and pharmaceutical industries to ensure product quality. During the anticipated term, these elements will fuel market expansion.
To quantify the water content of a sample, a Karl Fischer titrator, also referred to as a KF titrator, is employed. KF titration is crucial to and utilized in many sectors since the presence of water can impact a product's reactivity, stability, and quality, among other properties. Karl Fischer titrators are used by the food, oil, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor sectors to preserve the quality of their goods. In the Karl Fischer titration, two ways can be applied: volumetry, in which the amount of reagent is used to estimate the amount of water, and coulometry, in which an electrolysis reaction takes place and the amount of electricity used to measure the amount of water in the sample. KF titration is significant and utilized in many sectors since water affects a product's reactivity, stability, and quality. The primary drivers of the global Karl Fisher titrators market's expansion are the creation of efficient and cutting-edge technology, the expansion of the healthcare industry, the quantity of analysis done by various industries, and technological advancements in products. To maintain the quality of their products, the semiconductor, oil, food, and pharmaceutical industries all use Karl Fischer titrators. These factors will encourage market expansion in the expected time frame.
Karl Fischer Titrators Market: Growth Drivers
Advanced technology and the growing healthcare industry are likely to pave the way for global market growth
The development of effective and advanced technology, the expansion of the healthcare sector, the volume of analysis conducted by various sectors, and product advances are the main growth factors of the global Karl Fisher titrators market. To ensure product quality, Karl Fischer titrators are utilized in the semiconductor, oil, food, and pharmaceutical industries. During the anticipated term, these elements will fuel market expansion.
Key Insights
As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Karl Fischer titrators market value will grow at a CAGR of 2.30% over the forecast period.
In terms of revenue, the global Karl Fischer titrators market size was valued at around USD 184.30 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 211.24 million by 2028.
Growing usage of these devices in various industries, including those that produce food and drink, pharmaceuticals, petroleum products, and more across the globe, are the major factors driving the market's growth.
By application, the petrochemicals category dominated the market in 2021.
North America dominated the global Karl Fischer titrators market in 2021
Karl Fischer Titrators Market: Restraints
High cost and low market penetration likely to hamper market expansion
High prices and limited market penetration are key factors projected to severely limit market growth. Further, the unpredictable raw material costs and availability, rising costs associated with titrators analysis, and other factors will also limit the market for Karl Fischer titrators.
