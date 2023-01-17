Jennifer Pacca Interiors Offers Complete Interior Design Services That Customers Love
New Jersey-based award-winning interior design firm Jennifer Pacca Interiors offers complete interior design services that meet clients' specific needs.WYCKOFF, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Pacca Interiors, a New Jersey-based award-winning interior design firm, offers complete interior design services, transforming residential homes and commercial settings into luxurious spaces. The firm deals with various services, from new construction planning and renovation to interior decorating, installation and project management, and others. Those looking for one of the best interior designers in New Jersey can check out Jennifer Pacca Interiors.
Jennifer Pacca Interiors has been in business since 1990. It was founded by Owner and Designer Jennifer Pacca, who had the privilege of being immersed in the construction and design industry from birth. The company offers the highest quality interior design services that meet clients' specific needs and help them get the most from their spaces. Individuals and businesses looking to transform or upgrade their interior rooms and get the most out of them can benefit significantly from hiring Jennifer Pacca Interiors.
The company deals with: New Construction Planning and Renovation, Interior Decorating, Installation and Project Management, On-Site Supervision, Kitchen and Bath Design, Custom Furniture Design and Millwork Drawings, Architectural Details and Build-Ins, Finish and Furniture Selection, Window and Wall Treatments, Lighting Design and Specification, Accessories and Artwork Selection, and Flooring and Carpet Selection.
Having been in the industry for decades, Jennifer Pacca Interiors has gathered the knowledge, experience, and a vast amount of resources required to complete any project successfully. It works with the top artisans, woodworkers, painters, and contractors to ensure its clients get the most out of their projects.
"We at Jennifer Pacca Interiors strive to bring the highest quality work and a personal touch to transform rooms into luxurious spaces. We specialize in residential, commercial, and restaurant interior design in New Jersey, New York, and the tri-state area. Feel free to connect with us for any interior design needs and services," the company's rep stated.
A little about Owner and Designer Jennifer Pacca: She was born and raised in Bergen County in the US state of New Jersey. She developed a love for fashion and the arts at an early age and dove into the world of interior design when she had the chance. Pacca has been creating beautiful homes and commercial spaces in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut since 1992. Her work has been featured in numerous local and national publications, earning her a reputation as one of the premier interior designers in the industry.
