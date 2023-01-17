Acker Optique makes customers Marvel as a U.S. distributor for the; Black Panther/Wakanda Forever Eyewear Line

Dr. Mike Acker Wakanda Forever Ututu Sunglasses Wakanda Moto Sunglasses with Black Panther Case

you only get one face, frame it well...” — Dr. Mike Acker

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acker Optique, a premier optometry practice, is excited to give patients a chance to own a piece of visual “vibranium”. This private practice is one of the only providers in America certified to carry the Black Panther capsule collection designed by African based eyewear company, Bôhten. Clients can begin to acquire their signature sunglasses, inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie saga, right now.

Sales are currently active. Orders may be placed online at AckerOptique.com or by calling the practice at 1-877-576-5552 with free nationwide shipping. This iconic brand comes as sunglasses available in three unique colors, the Ututu with gold/black gradient lenses, the Moto with orange/red gradient lenses and the Assasei with sky blue/marine gradient lenses. Each comes with limited edition Marvel Studios’ Black Panther/Wakanda Forever Inspired cleaning cloth, carry case & packaging. Eyewear can be also ordered with custom prescription lenses in single vision or progressives.

The price point for these sunglasses is $350.00. Shoppers are encouraged to become owners of these unique limited edition conversation starters. Acker Optique is bringing them to consumers directly and is prepared to deliver. This is effortless luxury. Wakanda Forever!

Acker Optique not only carries unique eyewear but has the latest state of the art eye examination equipment offering digital telehealth appointments utilizing a patented software by 20/20 Now. Patients can come into the office but be examined remotely and consult with a licensed eye doctor via high-definition monitors and speakers. The doctors will review the details of their new eyeglass prescription, digital photos of their retina, slit lamp photography of the anterior and posterior portions of the eye, while evaluating for anomalies such as cataracts, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. Most vision insurances are accepted such as BCBS, Aetna, EyeMed, Davis Vision, Spectera, Humana, United Healthcare and Superior Vision. Schedule your eye exam today at AckerOptique.com

For more information, media inquiries and purchases, AckerOptique.com, Acker Optique, LLC 6065 Roswell Rd NE Suite 424, Atlanta, GA 30328, contact Dr. Mike Acker, 877-576-5552, info@ackeroptique.com

About Dr. Mike Acker of Acker Optique

Michael Acker is a Licensed Dispensing Optician (LDO) and National Contact Lens Examiner (NCLE) who received his Doctor of Optometry degree from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, Salus University in Philadelphia, PA and completed a residency as a contact lens specialist at the The Eye institute of PCO. He completed his undergraduate work at Xavier University of LA, earning a B.S. in Chemistry. (IG: @DrMikeAcker, @AckerOptique)

Acker Optique Releases Wakanda Forever Eyewear