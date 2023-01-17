Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Size Expected To Reach $10 Billion By 2027

Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the solvent-based printing inks market. As per TBRC’s solvent-based printing inks market forecast, the global solvent-based printing inks market size is expected to grow from $10.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8%.

3D technology will be a driver of the solvent-based printing ink market during the forecast period. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest solvent-based printing inks market share. Major players in the solvent-based printing inks market include Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd., Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., Sun Chemical Corporation, Flint Group.

Trending Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Trend

Solvent-based printing ink companies are introducing thermal inkjet inks to cater to the growing demand. Thermal inkjet printing induces the ejection of the ink droplet by superheating a small portion of solvent-based ink. The advantages of thermal inkjet printing include better performance, lower costs, and ink versatility, especially in photo printing applications. For instance, Collins Inkjet has developed a new solvent-based TIJ ink, Stratus. It has increased dot control, decap time, and optical density.

Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Segments

• By Type: Cellulose Inks, Epoxy Inks, Vinyl Inks, Vinyl-Acrylic Inks, Polyurethane Inks

• By Printing Technology: Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Screen-Printing, Letterpress, Digital, Other Printing Technologies

• By Application: Label & Packaging, Commercial Printing, Publication, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global solvent-based printing inks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Solvent-based inks are pigment inks that are mixed with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as hydrocarbons, alcohols, ketones, esters, and others that are waterproof and ultraviolet (UV) safe. They are relatively inexpensive and enable printing on flexible, uncoated vinyl substrates, which are used to produce vehicle graphics, billboards, 3D printed objects, banners, and adhesive decals.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

