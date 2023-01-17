Diesel Particulate Filter Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Diesel Particulate Filter Market Drivers Growing Production and Sales of Medium and Heavy-Duty Trucks Across the Globe.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Diesel Particulate Filter Market is forecast to reach $25.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.3% Growing usage of Diesel cars, raising awareness on the environment coupled with the adverse effect of pollution on human health are expected to accelerate the Diesel Particulate Filter Market during the forecast period. In 2018, The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT)states that about 40% of new heavy-duty diesel vehicles (HDDVs) sold worldwide were equipped with DPFs and this share is projected to grow to 50% by 2021. As many of the countries such as India and Mexico have started following Euro VI-equivalent standards, demand for DPF is likely to accelerate.On the other hand policies adopted by May 2018 are projected to reduce global BC emissions from diesel road transport by 37% by 2040 and implementation of the Global Sulfur Strategy could reduce BC emissions. All these factors will accelerate the demand for the Diesel Particulate Filter market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Diesel-Particulate-Filter-Market-Research-501100

Key takeaways:

1. Europe dominated the Diesel Particulate Filter Market owing to rising production of automobiles and stringent regulatory norm on reducing environmental pollution.

2. Passenger vehicle is the largest segment for automotive diesel particulate market owing to its advantages of reducing the environmental pollution and rise in sales of passenger cars.

3. Diesel Particulate Filter market report forecasts that growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles will hamper the market sharp Drop In the sales of passenger car production in the United States and another developed market will hinder the growth of transfer case market.

4. Diesel Particulate Filter Market are Delphi group, Tenneco Inc., Faurecia group, Johnson Matthey Company, and Bosal International, NGK Insulators, LTD., Denso (Japan), Donaldson Company Inc., and Continental AG.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501100

Segmental Analysis:

1. Silicon carbide DPFisexpected to grow at a CAGR of 12.45% during the forecast period. This segment is widely used for the emission control of diesel exhaust and been widely used to replace the traditional usage of Cordierite DPF

2. Passenger vehicle segment is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 13.11% during forecast period. Similarly, growing demand for luxury passenger cars worldwide is anticipated to accelerate the Diesel Particulate Filter market during forecast period.

3. According to the report given by European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) in 2018, there were more than 14.3 million new passenger vehicle registrations last year in Western Europe with the growth of almost 3.1%.

4. Similarly in EU countries new passenger car registrations increased by around 13 percent to reach 1.3 million vehicles units in 2018. On the other hand in India, sale of passenger cars grew by 2.7% in 2019. Increase in demand for passenger cars is likely to create opportunities for Diesel particulate filter market.

5. In 2018, Europe dominated the Diesel Particulate Filter market size with a share of more than 32.5%, followed by North America and APAC. The government are aggressively implementing regulatory framework to reduce the environmental footprint in automobiles.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Diesel Particulate Filter industry are -

1. Delphi group

2. Tenneco Inc.

3. Faurecia group

4. Johnson Matthey Company

5. Bosal International

Click on the following link to buy the Diesel Particulate Filter Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501100

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Automotive Filters Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Automotive-Filters-Market-Research-501105

B. Emission Control Technology Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Emission-Control-Technology-Market-Research-507557

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062