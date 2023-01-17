Car Door Latch Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Car Door Latch Market Drivers Rising Concern Related to Safety of the Vehicle

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Car Door Latch Market size is forecast to reach $2,458 million by 2025, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during 2020-2025. The rapid growth of the automobile sector is triggering the car latch door market. In addition, the rise of Pandemic has affected the automotive manufacturing industries, but with the deployment of certain safety guidelines most of the companies have resumed operations. This resuming of operations will lead to upsurge the growth of the car latch system market during the forecast period 2020-2025. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. In 2019, the Car Door Latch market was dominated by Asia Pacific owing to the growing vehicle production and rising sales of vehicles in China and other Asian Countries.

2. The increasing safety concerns during driving is the key factor that is driving the demand for advanced technologies in the car door latch system which is leading to the rising use of electronic latches.

3. The growth of the automobile industry with certain guidelines during the pandemic situation will further enhance the need for the efficient car door latch systems. .

4. The rapid rise of pandemic has highly hindered the manufacturing industry which has also hampered the production of vehicles thus leading to challenge the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Side Door Latch application held the largest market share in the Car Door Latch market in 2019. The rising growth of the automotive industry is highly fueling the demand for side door latch systems.

2. In 2019, Asia Pacific dominated the Car Door Latch market with a share of more than 47%, followed by Europe and North America. The rising production of vehicles in countries such as China are leading to the acceleration of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Car Door Latch industry are -

1. Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.

2. Kiekert AG

3. Magna International Inc.

4. Minda Vast Access Systems

5. Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd.

