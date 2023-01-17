“Single Story” by Ingrid Restemayer Art Exhibition opening at Susan Hensel Gallery
Susan Hensel Gallery announces the return of fiber artist Ingrid Restemayer in her new exhibition Single Story. Opening & running through March 15, 2023.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Hensel Gallery announces the return of fiber artist Ingrid Restemayer in her new exhibition Single Story.
Opening January 15 and running through March 15, 2023, Single Story presents 11 new pieces by Restemayer, all made within the last year. Single Story is a characteristically serene yet piercing look at human life. With this collection, her fiber art moves into the domain of architecture. These are pieces that trace the outline of spaces, exploring what the shape and content of these containers mean for those of us who must make our lives in them.
Each piece builds around a unifying composition: the outline of a single-story-building framed in a square. This striking regularity across the pieces allows Restemayer to develop a dialogue with the viewer, continuing to ask questions and assert new viewpoints that build with a force few series are willing to commit to.
That commitment creates a powerful, cumulative effect, one that only exists because of its aesthetic restraint. In fact, some of the pieces are so minimal as to feel ascetic, an imposed lack that, through its very strictness, opens us up to new kinds of riches.
Rather than feeling scant, the works come across much more like rigorously designed studies. The elements seem to be placed with the care and hand of a surgeon or electrician — with plenty of blood and voltage on the line.
Restemayer’s Single Story is a collection of 11 pieces, each a fascinating meditation on how humans form their spaces and how those spaces form us in return. If each is a place to enter into and wonder at the beauty and insight available there, then they are places we will want to return to over and over and over again.
A Minneapolis, Minnesota based artist, Restemayer received her education in fine art at the University of North Dakota and Whitecliffe College of Art and Design in Auckland, New Zealand. She is the recipient of several awards including a Minnesota State Arts Board Artist Initiative Grant and a Jerome Foundation Emerging Fiber Artist Grant through the Textile Center of Minnesota. Her solo exhibitions have appeared at the Penny George Institute, the Nina Bliese Gallery, the Benedicta Arts Center, a previous series at Susan Hensel Gallery, among many others.
The Susan Hensel Gallery is proud to see Restemayer return to their online space. The gallery focuses on compelling objects, meaningful use of materials and engaging sculpture. It is a gallery where experimental ideas and works of the hand join to create unique sensory experiences.
Visit Artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery to view Ingrid Restemayer’s Single Story, 1/15 - 3/15/23.
