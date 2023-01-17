HBS Systems Partners with Kenect Texting
As the number of consumers who indicate texting as their preferred method of communication continues to increase, especially in Service & Rental Departments, we’re proud to provide additional options.”RICHARDSON, TX, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBS Systems, a leading provider of web-based equipment dealership management solutions is proud to partner with Kenect, the leading texting platform for equipment dealers, to enhance communication efficiencies for equipment dealerships worldwide.
— Chad Stone, President and CEO, HBS Systems
This partnership will provide dealers utilizing HBS Systems’ NetView ECO equipment dealership management solution with an even more robust communication platform to increase efficiency, strengthen customer satisfaction and maximize revenue. The integration will allow dealers to text their customers from their existing business phone line. Messages can be assigned to team members, set up auto-responders, schedule appointment reminders, attach files, invoices, videos, and more.
“As the number of consumers who indicate texting as their preferred method of communication with dealerships continues to increase, especially in the Service and Rental Departments, we’re proud to provide additional options,” says Chad Stone President and CEO, of HBS Systems. “Our team is constantly working to provide an open API to easily bring partners into the HBS Systems NetView ECO software ecosystem. As a valued partner with Kenect, we’re confident this integration will deliver a return for our customers.”
“Kenect is excited to team up with HBS Systems. We’re so thrilled to be partners with a leader in innovation for the equipment dealer industry like HBS Systems to add additional tools to their NetView ECO dealer management software to help businesses succeed,” said Shaun Sorensen, Kenect CEO. “More than 8000 dealers use Kenect to improve communication. We believe this new partnership will be important.”
About HBS Systems, Inc.
Since 1985, HBS Systems, Inc. has served equipment dealers worldwide in the agricultural, aggregate, construction, industrial, material handling, and rental equipment industries with our web-based NetView ECO equipment dealership management software. NetView ECO improves the equipment dealership’s accuracy, usability, and efficiency, leading to increased profitability and customer satisfaction. Our web-based ERP provides equipment dealerships with a feature-rich solution that includes: Parts Inventory Management, General Ledger, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Unit Inventory Management, Service Invoicing and Scheduling, Telematics, Mobile Access, Rental, Sub-Rental, Drill Down Financial Reporting, Document Management, Purchase Orders, Payroll Interface, Budgeting, Fixed Asset Management, Cloud Hosted, Integrated Payment Terminals, Mobile App for your Customers, e-Commerce, OEM Communications and Ordering, Personalized Desktop, Cross-Browser Functionality, and more. Integrated OEM solutions simplify complex AGCO, Bobcat, BRP, Can-Am On-Road, and Off-Road, Case Agriculture and Case Construction, CLAAS, CNH Industrial, Kubota, John Deere, Krone, New Holland Agriculture, New Holland Construction, Polaris, Sea-Doo, Ski-doo, and Vermeer, and over 300 shortline and specialty manufacturers processes with automation and an intuitive design. Our secure cloud-based data platform scales to equipment dealers’ business needs and offers accessibility from any Internet-connected device allowing your employees to stay connected to critical information updated in real-time. HBS Systems prides itself on providing advanced technology today that positions equipment dealerships for the future. To learn more, contact our experienced team at sales@hbssystems.com, 800-376-6376, or visit https://hbssystems.com/.
About Kenect
Kenect helps businesses connect with their customers. We build simple texting tools that are elegant and easy to use. Thousands of companies across North America use our platform to text their customers, generate online reviews, gather leads from their websites, video chat, and collect payments. Based in the Silicon Slopes of Utah, our team is committed to helping businesses improve their customer experience and customer communication. To learn more about Kenect, visit https://www.kenect.com/ or text us at (888) 972-7422.
