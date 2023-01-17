Submit Release
TIKI BY THE SEA IS POPPING UP IN MIAMI THIS FEBRUARY

The industry focused event will be in Miami February 12-13 pairing up with Miami Rum Congress for two days of education, cocktails and fun”
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiki by the Sea is heading down to Miami to host its first Pop Up event format that is open to alumni of past events along with local industry members. The event will be held February 12-13 pairing up with Miami Rum Congress for two packed days of education, cocktails and fun.

The program is built on education and furthering the conversation within the realm of tropical cocktails for the hospitality industry. The event will feature fantastic industry leading speakers on the 13th such as Shannon Mustipher, author of Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails, Martha Miller CEO of National Rums of Jamaica, and Jeanie Grant the Beverage Director of Palmetto in Oakland. Likewise, we will feature pop ups such as Women who Tiki and Lullaby NYC in the evenings and our infamous Garnish Wars competition during the day on the 12th.

Visit www.tikibythesea.com for more information or follow on Instagram @tikibytheseanj

