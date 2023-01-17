Max El Mann Arazi: The Future of Real Estate Sales is in Artificial Intelligence
Andre El Mann Arazi
Real estate deals using smart contracts seldom happen. Real estate deals using smart contracts don’t happen because they are difficult to enforce, especially when an agreement is not made public”MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industry is slowly being impacted by artificial intelligence (AI). Artificial intelligence can be broadly defined as the ability of machines to act like humans. AI has already had a significant impact on nearly every industry and sector, including education, healthcare, legal services, and finance. AI is set to have a similar effect on the real estate market as well. The Real Estate Sales Future: Artificial Intelligence and the Rise of the Machines
AI and Real Estate Agents
Artificial intelligence is already being used by real estate agents to assist them with all of their day-to-day operations. For instance, AI can assist agents in finding motivated sellers, handling large volume of incoming leads, streamlining administrative tasks, creating a detailed marketing plan, and recommending appropriate marketing channels. In fact, AI can be used to personalize each interaction an agent has with a client. For instance, AI can suggest a virtual tour of a property, automatically generate a listing, and find a buyer with optimal terms. Agents who are using artificial intelligence, on average, report higher revenue, better customer retention, and happier customers.
Using AI for Marketing and Discovery Services
In order to use AI for marketing and discovery services, a real estate agent must first set up a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants are like human assistants on-demand. They can be hired on a freelance basis and they can provide a wide range of marketing and discovery services. The advantage to hiring a virtual assistant is that an agent doesn’t have to manage the employee. The virtual assistant handles everything. The virtual assistant can be used to manage leads, create detailed marketing plans, manage the virtual assistant’s client roster, and generate marketing channels. "Most agents who have set up a virtual assistant report higher revenue, better customer retention, and happier customers" says the Real Estate expert Andre El Mann Arazi
The Future of Real Estate Deals: Smart Contracts and Blockchain
Real estate deals have become increasingly complex. The Future of Real Estate Deals: Smart Contracts and Blockchain shows that the number of terms in real estate deals has grown from 17 terms in the 1980s to more than 300 terms today. These complex real estate deals can make it difficult for parties to reach an agreement. Real estate deals are also increasingly being done using smart contracts. "However, real estate deals using smart contracts seldom happen. Real estate deals using smart contracts don’t happen because they are difficult to enforce, especially when an agreement is not made public" says Max El Mann Arazi
Conclusion
Real estate will continue to advance with the advancement of AI. In fact, artificial intelligence has already had an impact on real estate sales and marketing. Agents are using AI to manage their businesses, find motivated sellers, create detailed marketing plans, and recommend appropriate marketing channels. The industry is also transitioning to virtual assistants and using a blockchain. Real estate agents who are using AI, on average, report higher revenue, better customer retention, and happier customers. However, artificial intelligence can be expected to change the industry even more. The future of real estate deals will be done using smart contracts, making the process more efficient and less bureaucratic. Real estate deals will also be done using blockchain technology, allowing parties to verify the terms of the agreement.
