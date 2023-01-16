Jacobo Bazbaz: Artificial Intelligence is Transforming Car Safety
AI can also make cars more aware of their surroundings. For example, they can be programmed to recognize lane markings and understand where they should be in the road”MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid advances in artificial intelligence have made computer systems far more intelligent than they were even just a few years ago. AI has also become an increasingly important part of our daily lives, with virtual assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant assisting us with everything from planning a calendar to ordering takeout. AI is changing the way that many industries operate as well. One recent example of this is the way that autonomous car manufacturers are using AI to improve safety performance quickly and cost-effectively. These carmakers are able — and eager — to use AI because it reduces the cost of testing a new feature or system. This makes it possible for them to introduce new technology at a much faster rate than traditional automakers. It takes rapid iteration to be successful in such an environment, and so AI is also transforming how carmakers bring their models to market safely.
AI for Highway Driving
Artificial intelligence is being utilized to help improve driving safety by analyzing and predicting driver behaviour, allowing for proactive driving tactics. This is one key way that AI is being used to change highway driving. AI can be used to monitor driver behaviour to predict future actions such as stopping or swerving. This allows for proactive driving tactics to be used. For example, AI could be used to recognise that a driver is about to swerve and use the information to prompt a counter-move, like applying the brakes. AI can also be used to help with road conditions, like weather forecasting and the condition of the road. In some countries, road conditions are constantly monitored. In others, these systems are not yet advanced enough to be used for proactive driving.
AI for Safety Features
Artificial intelligence is also being used to automate safety features that were previously controlled manually. This allows for these features to be available at all times, even when the driver is not using the vehicle. AI can be used to automatically detect a crash and activate airbags and safety belts. One example of this is a system that uses machine learning to identify and predict dangerous driving behaviours, like swerving or braking too hard. If a driver is identified as being unsafe, AI will activate safety features like braking and the seatbelt.
AI for Collision Avoidance
Another way that AI is changing car safety is through collision avoidance. This AI has been used to make cars that can “see” their surroundings, understand how objects are moving through the world, and decide how to avoid them. AI collision avoidance can be used to make a car recognize an obstacle in the road, like a pedestrian, or an oncoming vehicle. It can then determine how to maneuver around it. This can be done by analyzing detailed data about the environment, such as the movements of nearby cars and the speed of the local road. "AI can also make cars more aware of their surroundings. For example, they can be programmed to recognize lane markings and understand where they should be in the road" says the expert Jacobo Bazbaz
AI for Autonomous Driving
Artificial intelligence is also being used to improve the safety of autonomous driving. This allows cars to make even more decisions, like when to change lanes or merge. AI can be used to make autonomous vehicles even more aware of their surroundings. It can be used to make them aware of speed limits and lane markings, for example. It can also be used to make them more aware of pedestrians and cyclists. These features can be used to make autonomous vehicles less likely to be in an accident. AI can be used to make them more cautious, for example, or to look out for other cars that are likely to be driving slowly.
The Future of AI in Car Safety
Artificial intelligence is expected to have a significant impact on car safety in the future. This is because it is making it possible for manufacturers to build safer cars that are also more capable. AI will be particularly important as autonomous cars become more common. These vehicles are expected to require even more careful monitoring than autonomous cars today do. This is because autonomous cars will be able to make even more decisions. This can include decisions like whether to pull over and stop on the side of the road. These decisions will be more complex because they will require the car to consider environmental factors, like weather, that were once outside the scope of autonomous cars.
Final Words
Artificial intelligence is changing the way that many industries operate as well. Autonomous car manufacturers are using AI to improve safety performance quickly and cost-effectively. These carmakers are able — and eager — to use AI because it reduces the cost of testing a new feature or system. This is why the field of AI safety is growing so quickly: It’s making it possible for manufacturers to build safer cars that are also more capable.
